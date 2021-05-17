VAT Returns and Reporting Solutions
Avalara helps clear obstacles to growth by reducing the stress and confusion of VAT returns.
Benefits of simplifying and automating your VAT tasks
Avalara soothes the pain of endless paperwork, missed deadlines, keeping track of rules, and staying VAT compliant.
Our expertise and range of cloud-based solutions will make light work of your VAT returns and reporting, so you can focus on what you do best.
Save time and free up resources
Reduce the risk of fines and audits
Streamline your indirect tax reporting
Stay on top of your growing tax liabilities
Expand with confident compliance
Focus on revenue-generating tasks
Choose a VAT returns option that works best for your business
Managed VAT Reporting
Outsource to our team of experts
IDEAL FOR: Those who aren't tax specialists, and are overwhelmed by filing multiple returns in different languages.
Mistakes can be costly, but some expert help can keep you compliant by:
Filing your returns in local languages and formats
Assisting with payments to tax authorities
Tracking deadlines and threshold breaches
Updating you on regional legislation and reporting requirements
Software VAT Reporting
Implement a centralized solution
IDEAL FOR: Those with tax knowledge in their team, but need help with growing obligations.
A scalable, centralized platform can help you stay focused on growth by:
Processing multiple returns in over 60 countries
Integrating with the tools you already use to
Giving teams in different time-zones a unified system to work from
Providing greater visibility of your data, and regular error correction
Included in Managed VAT Reporting and Software VAT Reporting solutions
Electronic formats for direct filing with tax offices
Audit trail functionality
Data error checking, validation, and exception reporting
Recognised by HMRC for UK MTD submission and meets all five HMRC MTD obligations
Daily batch processing and manual adjustment capabilities
Automated VAT General Ledger to VAT return Reconciliation
A solution suitable for Shared Service Centers / Center of Excellence indirect tax teams
Cloud-based for minimum implementation and instant updates
Increased visibility of detailed transactional data
Here is what our customers have to say
“Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be filed on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country.”
– Mag. Mitat Gurkan, International Accounting Manager
“One of the reasons we chose Avalara over its competition was that it allowed us to develop much more innovative and useful automations that can be integrated into our normal workflow.”
– Posky Idnany, EMEA Tax Manager