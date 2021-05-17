Returns & Reporting

Benefits of simplifying and automating your VAT tasks

Avalara soothes the pain of endless paperwork, missed deadlines, keeping track of rules, and staying VAT compliant. 

Our expertise and range of cloud-based solutions will make light work of your VAT returns and reporting, so you can focus on what you do best.

Save time and free up resources

Reduce the risk of fines and audits

Streamline your indirect tax reporting

Stay on top of your growing tax liabilities

Expand with confident compliance

Focus on revenue-generating tasks

Choose a VAT returns option that works best for your business

Managed VAT Reporting

Outsource to our team of experts

IDEAL FOR: Those who aren't tax specialists, and are overwhelmed by filing multiple returns in different languages.

Mistakes can be costly, but some expert help can keep you compliant by:

Filing your returns in local languages and formats

Assisting with payments to tax authorities

Tracking deadlines and threshold breaches

Updating you on regional legislation and reporting requirements

Software VAT Reporting

Implement a centralized solution

IDEAL FOR: Those with tax knowledge in their team, but need help with growing obligations.

A scalable, centralized platform can help you stay focused on growth by:

Processing multiple returns in over 60 countries

Integrating with the tools you already use to

Giving teams in different time-zones a unified system to work from

Providing greater visibility of your data, and regular error correction

Included in Managed VAT Reporting and Software VAT Reporting solutions

Electronic formats for direct filing with tax offices

Audit trail functionality

Data error checking, validation, and exception reporting

Recognised by HMRC for UK MTD submission and meets all five HMRC MTD obligations

Daily batch processing and manual adjustment capabilities

Automated VAT General Ledger to VAT return Reconciliation

A solution suitable for Shared Service Centers / Center of Excellence indirect tax teams

Cloud-based for minimum implementation and instant updates

Increased visibility of detailed transactional data

Here is what our customers have to say

“Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be filed on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country.”

– Mag. Mitat Gurkan, International Accounting Manager

“One of the reasons we chose Avalara over its competition was that it allowed us to develop much more innovative and useful automations that can be integrated into our normal workflow.”

Posky Idnany, EMEA Tax Manager

Browse related VAT products

Calculations

A robust engine provides instant calculations, wherever your business takes you.

 
e-invoicing
Securely create and exchange electronic invoices with your business partners, while increasing efficiency in your finance department.
Registrations

Wherever your business has tax obligations, a quick and simple registration process covers all regional authorities.

Insights

Your growing business operates within an ever-changing landscape, so up-to-date and accurate insight will help keep you compliant and on top of your liabilities.

Connect with Avalara for the answers you need to do tax compliance right.

