Returns and reporting

Offload the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance — with automation

Find sales tax returns automation solutions for businesses of all sizes from small businesses to enterprise-level companies

Getting your business up and running with Avalara Returns is simple

Sync your sales data with what you already use, including Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart Marketplace, and over 1,000 other signed partner integrations

Add registration details for all the locations where you file

Access the Avalara Returns dashboard and remit payments automatically in a few steps

Benefits of using Avalara Returns

SAVE TIME

Remove the manual tasks that expend your resources

Export sales data instantly with auto-populated forms

Use a single dashboard to access filing schedules and rules for every jurisdiction where you file

Remit once for all jurisdictions in a few steps

Digitally archive and store records for easy retrieval

REDUCE COSTS

Focus on more important parts of your business

Reduce the costs of outsourcing for manual filing

Manage returns within your other business applications

Keep resources focused on revenue-generating tasks

Grow and scale without slowing your business

MITIGATE RISK

Improve accuracy and reduce audit risk

Access records quickly and easily

Obtain detailed reports for state and local liability

Minimize disruption during an audit

Decrease potential errors through automation

Sales tax preparation and filing for businesses of all sizes

Avalara Managed Returns

Ideal for: Medium-sized businesses that want to outsource sales tax preparation, filing, and remittance.

  • Offload part of the returns process and reduce costs.
  • Receive continuously updated data through native integration with Avalara AvaTax.
  • Let Avalara handle notice management and remittance in addition to sales tax prep and filing.
Avalara Managed Returns Premium

Ideal for: Large-sized and enterprise-level businesses that need dedicated support for sales tax returns.

  • Work with a dedicated preparer for your custom filing needs. 
  • Give your business flexibility to deal with special requirements. 
  • Minimize your compliance risk with comprehensive reporting
Top Avalara Returns product features:

Outsourced filing service for all returns

Multi-location returns

Prepayment calculation and filing

Transaction creation and editing within the user interface

Support for free Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) returns 

Single source of payment through Avalara Treasury

Automated sales data extraction or syncing from various platforms

Management of filing entities and users in one account

Sales and sellers use tax forms for states and local jurisdictions

Notification of DOR changes to your returns

Economic nexus heat map

Dedicated tax preparer (Premium only)

Returns solutions made for your tax type

Avalara VAT Reporting

Improve returns management and keep your business in compliance with country-specific VAT laws and directives with VAT returns software.

  • Reduce IT costs with cloud-based or on-premises options.
  • Keep informed through routine updates as tax authorities revise VAT registration and returns.
  • Enhance return accuracy with automatic data checks to find possible errors.
Avalara Returns for Communications

Manage communications tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance to save time while reducing your audit risk.

  • Stay informed with comprehensive reconciliation reports.
  • Increase agility to help expand into new services and locations faster.
  • Integrate with Avalara AvaTax for Communications and other tax engines to work with what you already use.
Avalara Returns for Hospitality

Simplify lodging tax return preparation and filing for your short-term rental.

  • Automate tax filing to save time and improve compliance.
  • Comply with state and local lodging and occupancy tax returns.
  • Manage end-to-end tax returns, remittance, and payments for required jurisdictions.
Avalara Returns for Beverage Alcohol

Streamline beverage alcohol tax and shipment reporting filing with fast and easy filings for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and wholesale channels.

  • Create DTC returns for sales and use tax, state and local excise tax, markup tax, liquor by the drink tax, and more.
  • Reduce manual filing steps with signature and e-file ready returns packets.
  • Manage your end-to-end returns process to facilitate compliance and reduce manual effort.
Avalara Returns for Energy

Streamlines excise tax returns for energy producers, distributors, traders, and retailers.

  • Aggregate data across business systems for improved accuracy
  • Manage scheduling based on automatically updated filing calendars
  • Generate signature-ready or e-file-ready returns

Explore Returns for Energy

Avalara Returns for Tobacco

Streamlines the preparation and filing of excise tax returns for tobacco and vape across the U.S. and Canada.

  • Import data from across business systems to improve efficiency and reduce errors
  • Access a robust filing calendar to help manage scheduling and workflows
  • Choose from signature-ready or e-file-ready returns

Explore Returns for Tobacco

Avalara Returns for Accountants

Improve sales tax preparation and filing productivity to enhance your accounting practice and improve the client experience.

Restaurant and brick-and-mortar tax solution

DAVO by Avalara connects to your existing POS to help you automate your sales tax filing and daily cash management.

Avalara customers are talking

“Now that we use Avalara, I don’t even think about sales tax anymore because it has saved us so much time and money.

Bryan Papé
CEO and Founder, MiiR

Reach out for tax return solutions

Transform how your business handles tax returns. Talk to a tax solution specialist today to find the right returns product for you.

