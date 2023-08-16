ECM Pro suits most of our customers, providing a robust set of tools to automate certificate collection (including missing documents and renewals) and verification, centralized management for easy access, automated document validation, and integrated tax laws and exemption rules content.

If you have fewer than 1,000 tax-exempt customers and straightforward tax scenarios, ECM Essentials could be right for you. If you have three or more employees managing tax compliance, multiple locations, the need to customize your forms and their use, or other complexities that require more customization, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Premium is probably a better fit.