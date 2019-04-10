CertExpress
Create and submit compliance documents in minutes.
Overview
Avalara CertExpress eliminates the guesswork from exemption certificate completion, drastically simplifying the process of selecting and submitting correct exemption certificates. And sellers – from small businesses to enterprise companies can count on Avalara CertExpress to produce the appropriate compliance documentation for all types of tax-exempt transactions, making it easy to verify purchases from qualified buyers quickly and minimize audit risk.
Features
Mobile-Friendly
Forms can be created and managed using a simple, intuitive interface on any internet-connected device.
Quick Start
New users can sign up for an account, complete a business profile, save their signature, and immediately begin creating exemption certificates.
Simple Document Exchanges
Certificates can be printed or emailed, and directly submitted to any CertCapture user.
Secure Storage
Securely archive and manage all exemption certificates from one intuitive user interface.
Download the CertExpress Product Data Sheet for more details.
New to using CertExpress? Click Here to get started.
Other Document Management Products
Connect with Avalara
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.