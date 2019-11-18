Company overview

From custom design and engineering, all the way through manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, Atlas manages branded sign projects for many national chains in the Fortune 500. When you drive down the road and see signs for national brands in almost any industry, there’s a good chance those are Atlas projects.

Tax challenges

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Atlas owns facilities all around the country and files taxes in more than 50 jurisdictions across 47 states. The tax rates and rules for signage are complex because they’re based on whether a sign is attached to a building, how it’s attached, and if it’s a new or existing building. And across jurisdictions, the tax landscape is changing all the time. “I used to get three notices a week from various jurisdictions around the country, announcing new changes to their sales tax rules and rates,” says CFO Gary Bennett. “Who can keep up with that?”

Gary’s team made manual updates to its internal table of tax rates every year, but they never felt confident in the accuracy of their data across all jurisdictions at any given time. Despite their best efforts, Gary and his team knew they were probably collecting and filing taxes incorrectly. “That feeling of always being exposed drove us to look for a better solution,” remembers Gary.



Why Avalara?

“We looked at several solutions with the aim of finding one that would integrate seamlessly with our on-premises ERP system,” Gary explains. Atlas uses Aptean Made2Manage ERP, a popular ERP system among manufacturers. Progressive Edge, a Milwaukee-based firm that services Aptean Made2Manage for users like Atlas, had already built an integration for Avalara. In the end, it was Avalara’s ability to integrate with Aptean Made2Manage ERP that made it the right choice for Atlas.



Integration