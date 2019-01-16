Sales tax nexus resources
Explore these resources to learn about activities that can establish a nexus obligation for your business.
What is sales tax nexus?
Sales tax nexus is the connection between a seller and a state that requires the seller to register then collect and remit sales tax in the state. Certain business activities, including having a physical presence or reaching a certain sales threshold, may establish nexus with the state.
Learn more from our Economic nexus 101 webinar series
Part 1: How out-of-state sales can trigger sales tax obligations
Part 2: Ask the expert live Q&A session
More to explore
Keep up with your nexus obligations
Video: Learn about nexus, the connection with a state requiring you to collect and remit sales tax.
Do you know where you have to collect?
Nexus obligations vary from state to state. See how Avalara AvaTax can help you stay compliant by tracking the states where you’re approaching an economic nexus threshold and letting you know where you need to register.
Do you know where you have to collect?
Nexus obligations vary from state to state. See how Avalara AvaTax can help you stay compliant by tracking the states where you’re approaching an economic nexus threshold and letting you know where you need to register.
Video: Learn about nexus, the connection with a state requiring you to collect and remit sales tax.
Connect with Avalara
Learn how Avalara handles sales and use tax compliance for companies of all sizes.
Connect with Avalara
Learn how Avalara handles sales and use tax compliance for companies of all sizes.