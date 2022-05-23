Nexus is a connection between a state and a business that enables the state to impose a sales tax collection obligation on the business. For decades, nexus was limited to having a physical presence in a state. This prevented states from taxing the growing number of sales by out-of-state, internet sellers.



Click-through nexus laws first emerged fourteen years ago as a creative response to the physical presence limitation. Under click-through nexus laws, an out-of-state business establishes a physical connection to a state through agreements to reward persons in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers through links on a website (hence the name), or otherwise.

More than 20 states have click-through nexus laws, which may now be easier than ever to enforce. Although physical presence in a state still triggers nexus, states now also have the authority to tax remote sales: The physical presence limitation was overruled by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Below you’ll find a state-by-state breakdown of click-through nexus laws. Bear in mind they’re subject to change, and click-through nexus is just one of many ways to establish an obligation to collect and remit sales tax. For more information or assistance in determining your sales tax registration, collection, and remittance requirements, contact Avalara Professional Services.

Although we hope you’ll find the information helpful, this guide does not offer a substitute for professional legal or tax advice. If you have questions about your tax liability or concerns about compliance, please consult your qualified legal, tax, or accounting professional. This information was first compiled three years ago. Because states constantly update and amend their sales and use tax laws, see each state’s tax authority website for the most up-to-date and comprehensive information.