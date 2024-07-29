A Wayfair 2.0 case is brewing in Illinois. How level can the playing field be?

The Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act is under fire. Can a bill sitting on Governor JB Pritzker’s desk solve the controversial issues and prevent costly lawsuits? There are two separate complaints. PetMeds, a Florida-based online pet medication pharmacy, is challenging an audit assessment on the grounds that the Illinois requirements place an undue burden on remote retailers and discriminate against interstate commerce. Coast to Coast Computer Products, a California-based telemarketing computer supplies company, is also protesting an assessment; it argues Illinois remote sales tax laws and varying sourcing rules are unconstitutionally burdensome. We’ll dig into the details of each case if the cases proceed. For now, we’ll let the Leveling the Playing Field law speak for itself — and look at how Illinois lawmakers propose to fix it.

What is the Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act?

Illinois created the Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act in 2019 with the intention of making the state’s sales and use tax requirements fair for Illinois-based retailers, remote retailers, and marketplace facilitators alike. What is colloquially known as “Illinois sales tax” is actually four distinct taxes in Illinois: Retailers’ occupation tax on tangible personal property

Service occupation tax

Service use tax

Use tax on tangible personal property The use tax rates include a percentage allocated to local governments, so retailers that collect use tax don’t have to calculate additional local taxes. The Leveling the Playing Field Act didn’t change the four tax types, but it did specify who has to collect which tax and at what rate. The law created new types of retailers with different sales and use tax obligations, effective January 1, 2021. The type of seller determines the sales tax sourcing rules and the tax type. In-state sellers (aka, Illinois retailers) are based in Illinois and their selling activity occurs in Illinois. In-state sellers charge customers state and local retailers’ occupation tax at the rate in effect at the seller’s location. This is known as “origin sourcing.” The buyer’s address usually doesn’t come into play, even when sales are for delivery.

Out-of-state sellers have a physical presence in Illinois but also ship goods to Illinois customers from locations outside the state. Out-of-state sellers can have two different types of liability, depending on the nature of their presence in Illinois. An out-of-state seller that has inventory in Illinois and uses it for direct sales has physical presence in Illinois so is considered an in-state seller. When filling orders for Illinois customers from inventory located in the state, these businesses owe the state and local retailers' occupation tax based on the ship-from address or location of other business activity in the state (origin sourcing). However, if an out-of-state seller fills orders for Illinois customers from inventory located in another state, the order is subject to the state use tax; no separate local taxes apply. Effective January 1, 2021, marketplace inventory used solely to fulfill orders through a registered marketplace facilitator does not create physical presence for a remote marketplace seller because the marketplace facilitator is considered the retailer responsible for sales tax. For out-of-state sellers with another type of physical presence in Illinois (i.e., not inventory), different rules may apply. Remote sellers do not have a physical presence in Illinois and always ship goods to Illinois customers from out of state. Remote sellers charge customers state and local retailers' occupation tax at the rate in effect at the delivery address. This is known as "destination sourcing." The Leveling the Playing Field Act also requires marketplace facilitators to remit state and local retailers' occupation taxes for all sales made through the platform effective July 1, 2021. Sourcing requirements for marketplaces are similar to those described above. When fulfilling orders from inventory located in Illinois, marketplaces should use the origin sourcing model and collect state and local retailers' occupation tax at the rate in effect at the location of the inventory, or the rate where selling activities otherwise occur in Illinois (for example, the location where the order was taken). When filling orders from outside Illinois, marketplace facilitators must use destination sourcing and remit the state and local retailers' occupation tax at the rate in effect at the point of delivery. Does all that make sense? If you find it confusing, you're not alone. It's no wonder the Illinois Department of Revenue created a Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act Flowchart and an Illinois (In-State) Retailer's Sales Tax Responsibilities Flowchart to help taxpayers understand their obligations. The department has also published additional guidance in the form of ST-23-0035-GIL, an Illinois Sales & Use Tax Matrix, and a Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act Resource Page. There may be a better way, Illinois. And at least some Illinois lawmakers think Senate Bill 3362 may create it.

Would SB 3362 reduce the burden of Illinois sales tax compliance?