How to handle U.S.-China tariffs and the eventual end of de minimis

It’s been a volatile week for the international trade community. On Friday, February 1, 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing additional 10% tariffs on China and eliminating the de minimis exemption for low-value products made in China or shipped from China. The tariff changes took effect Tuesday, February 4. Then, on Friday, February 7, the president signed another executive order pausing the end of the de minimis trade exemption for China. The 10% tariffs on other imports from China remain in effect. This rapid pace of change is hard on a host of businesses. The short-lived de minimis exemption change was particularly difficult for ecommerce sellers and online marketplaces as well as customs brokers, shipping companies, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The impact on online selling was brief, but huge. Though many businesses now have a minute to breathe, more change is coming. The latest executive order was issued to give the Secretary of Commerce and CBP time to implement “adequate systems ... to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue.” As soon as those systems are in place, President Trump will likely eliminate the de minimis exemption for China once more. In other words, businesses need to start preparing for the end of de minimis (and other last-minute tariff changes) now. We’ll get right into the issues and how businesses can best respond to them. If you have questions about de minimis in general, jump down to our FAQ.

What are the new China tariffs?

On February 1, 2025, President Trump used his executive power to impose an additional 10% tariff on virtually all imports that are products of the People’s Republic of China, including products from Hong Kong. This went into effect February 4, 2025. The executive order allows a time-limited exception for goods: Loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading or in transit before 12:01 a.m. ET on February 1, 2025 Entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on February 4, 2025, and before 12:01 a.m. ET on March 7, 2025 To qualify for the time-limited exception, the importer must certify to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that the goods were en route before February 1. The executive order doesn’t provide for a drawback, and there’s no stated exclusion process for the new 10% tariffs.

What changed with de minimis imports from China?

President Trump eliminated the de minimis provision for China and Hong Kong effective February 4, reinstated de minimis for China and Hong Kong on February 7, and looks to be preparing to remove the provision for China and Hong Kong again as soon as possible. If the current pause is in fact temporary, products made in China or Hong Kong or shipped from China or Hong Kong soon may no longer qualify for the de minimis provision allowed under 19 U.S. C. § 1321(a)(2)(C) (aka Section 321 shipments). The de minimis exemption allows one shipment of goods (per person, per day) valued at or under $800 to enter the U.S. free from duty and import taxes. Many countries offer de minimis exemptions, but most use a threshold much lower than $800. Note that the U.S. isn’t looking to completely abolish de minimis right now (though it is looking to change its de minimis policy eventually). When CBP can expediently process and collect tariffs on low-value imports, and if the U.S. removes de minimis for products made in or shipped from China or Hong Kong, the U.S. will likely continue to accept duty-free low-value imports from most other countries. No grace period for low-value shipments in transit One element of the policy in particular that strained compliance for businesses and customs during the first week of February was the fact that there was no grace period for shipments already in transit. The CBP was to reject requests for de minimis entry and clearance for ineligible shipments as of 12:01 a.m. ET on February 4. De minimis changes upend USPS The de minimis tariff policy change was so significant and unexpected that the United States Postal Service (USPS) temporarily stopped accepting inbound packages from China and Hong Kong on February 4. The next day, USPS said it would continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, and that it was working with CBP “to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery.” They weren’t the only ones scrambling. The immediate elimination of the de minimis exemption for products from China and Hong Kong required CBP and all businesses involved in importing low-value shipments to implement new processes immediately. With the February 7 executive order, CBP isn’t the only entity granted more time to prepare. Ecommerce sellers, online marketplaces, carriers, customs brokers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and similar businesses can take advantage of this respite to figure out how to handle low-value imports if the de minimis exemption is in fact removed for China and Hong Kong.

How to import low-value products from China given the Trump tariff changes

A new import process could soon be required for shipments of products of China and Hong Kong, including postal shipments. Entry Type 86 will no longer be accepted for low-value imports from China and Hong Kong if the U.S. eliminates de minimis for those markets. This will increase costs and shipping times. Filers and importers will likely need to: File the appropriate formal or informal entry

Pay all applicable duties, taxes, and fees Formal entry (Entry Type 1) is required for shipments with a value greater than $2,500. Informal entry (Entry Type 11) will likely be the best option for most low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong once de minimis is eliminated. It will also be appropriate for certain low-risk goods (e.g., products exempt from quotas or countervailing duties).

Requirements for informal entry (Entry Type 11)

Entry Type 11 is an informal entry process, but it’s still more burdensome than the process many businesses may currently use for de minimis shipments. The main requirement with Entry Type 11 is the completion of CBP Form 7501, which must be filed electronically through the CBP Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) system. “Completing the form is an additional administrative step that many will find burdensome,” says Patrick Frith, Avalara Senior Director of Growth, Cross-Border. Information requirements for Entry Type 11 The key information required for CBP Form 7501 includes: Importer and entry information

Shipment and transport details

Merchandise and classification, including the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code for each item

Valuation and duty calculation (transaction value is based on the price paid for the merchandise when sold for export to the U.S., plus any applicable packing costs, selling commission, royalty fees, etc.)

Additional declarations and certifications Estimated duties must be deposited within 10 days of the release of the merchandise. Challenges of using Entry Type 11 Determining the proper 10-digit HTS code is one of the most challenging tasks for businesses shipping goods internationally. But it’s essential: If ecommerce sellers, online marketplaces, importers, shippers, or others responsible for filing the informal entry use the wrong code, the incorrect duty may be applied. This can result in additional delays at customs and/or penalties and fines. Businesses that have benefited from the de minimis exemption may not be accustomed to classifying products with 10-digit HTS codes. Their systems may not be set up to apply tariffs for these shipments. Calculating the rate of duty can also be tricky. “China now has standard commodity duty rates, plus Section 301 tariffs, plus this additional 10% blanket duty,” explains Frith.

How can businesses comply with the de minimis rule changes?

The most effective way for businesses to meet the changing demands of tariff changes is to automate customs duty compliance. Avalara Cross-Border delivers real-time calculation of customs duties and import taxes and automates the assignment of the full 10-digit HS codes required under Entry Type 11. And our customers are benefitting from our technology: Avalara began applying the new China tariffs for customers on February 4, as required by Trump’s executive order. When the February 7 executive order was announced, Avalara began rolling back the de minimis changes. “Avalara’s suite of compliance services can help you stay on top of this rapidly changing environment, giving you peace of mind that you are keeping pace with the changes,” says Craig Reed, General Manager of Cross-Border at Avalara. More tariff changes are likely, and finding accurate, up-to-date information can be difficult. China has promised to implement new tariffs on February 10, and the U.S. could impose new tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as March 4, 2025. And that’s just what we know today; who knows what tomorrow will bring? Whatever happens, let us help you stay ahead of change and continue to grow globally. Contact us today to learn more.

