What importers need to know about Entry Type 86

Global ecommerce has surged in recent years, increasing by more than $0.5 trillion in 2019 alone. Much of this growth comes from online sales of low-value shipments. To facilitate the import of these goods, many countries have fast-tracked imports of low-value ecommerce shipments. The United States is now doing the same with Entry Type 86.

Entry Type 86 is within Section 321 (referring to Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930) and applies to low-value goods exempt from customs duty. To be considered “low value,” merchandise must be valued at $800* or less (below the U.S. de minimis threshold). Many online sales fall within this category.

Although free from customs duty, Section 321 low-value shipments remain subject to oversight by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). By requiring the electronic filing of necessary documents, Entry Type 86 allows CBP to ensure regulatory requirements are met while expediting clearance.

Entry Type 86 also provides expedited entry for certain low-value shipments subject to Partner Government Agency (PGA) requirements, like toothbrushes. Because they enter the body, toothbrushes must be cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. Failure to obtain approval by the necessary PGA can lead to delays or even rejected shipments.

However, agricultural products, alcohol, or tobacco products are not eligible for Entry Type 86.