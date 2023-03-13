What’s the 411 on HTS codes?

Common import terms

Before we get into detail about the codes you’ll need when importing goods, let’s start off with some cross-border vocabulary terms: HS codes — Harmonized System (HS) codes are the common six-digit import/export codes assigned to every product. They’re common, or harmonized, because they’re the same across nearly all countries, covering 98% of world exports.

HTS codes — Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes are the extended codes assigned to goods entering the United States. They consist of a product’s HS code with an additional four-digit import assignment unique to the U.S. See below for a detailed breakdown of HTS codes.

Schedule B codes — Schedule B codes are the export counterpart of HTS codes. When U.S. companies ship goods overseas, they’re responsible for assigning a Schedule B code, which consists of an HS code and a four-digit export code the United States Census Bureau uses to monitor exports.

Commodity codes — Commodity codes are the European equivalent of HTS codes. The EU and other European countries have unique commodity codes for imports into their territories.

Tariffs — Tariffs are a direct tax the government collects on imports, based on the characteristics of the goods.

Customs duties — Duties are indirect taxes the government applies to consumers for goods produced in or imported to a country.

Importer of record — The importer of record is the person or company receiving goods shipped into a country. They’re ultimately responsible for assigning the proper HTS codes.



Anatomy of an HTS code

Now that you know what an HTS code is, let’s review how they’re determined. Each code consists of the six digits that make up the HS code:

A two-digit chapter

A two-digit heading

A two-digit subheading Followed by a U.S.-specific subhead and statistical suffix, further refining the product classification.

For example, a standard white undershirt would be 6109.10.0004

61 is the chapter for articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted

is the chapter for articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted 09 is the heading for T-shirts, singlets, tank tops, and similar garments

is the heading for T-shirts, singlets, tank tops, and similar garments 10 is the subheading for cotton

is the subheading for cotton 00 is the U.S. subheading for T-shirts

is the U.S. subheading for T-shirts 04 is the U.S. statistical suffix for all white, short hemmed sleeves, hemmed bottom, crew or round neckline, or V-neck with a mitered seam at the center of the V, without pockets, trim, or embroidery

Determining HTS codes

There’s a literal book defining tariff codes for the United States; luckily, it’s also digitized. When determining the HTS codes to use on your imports, we recommend a search tool from a reputable source, like say, the U.S. International Trade Commission. If you have more than a few items to classify, we recommend automating classification with a tool like Avalara Item Classification.

Many carriers also offer code determination as a service. But unless you have a dedicated service manager, relying on supplied codes can be dicey. As the importer of record, you’re ultimately responsible for the accuracy of the codes on the goods you import. The government does not consider “I was given the wrong code” a valid excuse.



HTS code pitfalls