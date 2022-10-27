Sales and use tax: Why it’s so important to get invoices right

Ever go to a restaurant and order a glass of wine with dinner? OK, a lot of people do that. But say it’s a great dinner, you and your friends eat, drink, and be merry for longer than expected, and before you know it, your group has consumed a couple bottles’ worth of wine … ordered one glass at a time.

The bill comes and sure enough, you realize you could have saved a fair few dollars if you’d just ordered the bottles outright.

Sales and use tax can be just as sneaky as that wine.

For instance, how you prepare your invoice can have a significant effect on tax rates. Just ask M&Y Developers in New York.

Because the concrete they purchased for an improvement project was charged separately from the installation, it was subject to sales tax.

It’s important to understand how invoicing affects tax on the products you sell. After all, if customers think your accounting practices are costing them money, they aren’t likely to return.

So how do you reduce taxability without risking noncompliance? Here are a few considerations: