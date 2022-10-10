What you need to know about the Colorado retail delivery fee now

What types of businesses are subject to the retail delivery fee?

Any retailer licensed to make sales in Colorado must collect the 27-cent fee on all deliveries made by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado that include at least one item of taxable tangible personal property in the shipment. This includes, but isn’t limited to: Brick-and-mortar retailers

Ecommerce sellers

Florists

Grocery stores

Restaurants

What types of transactions are subject to the retail delivery fee?

The fee applies to any delivery containing at least one item that’s subject to Colorado sales tax and made by motor vehicle. This includes: Alcoholic beverages

Appliances

Electronics

Flowers

Food (groceries and takeout)

Furniture

What have we learned about the fee since it took effect?

Home rule sales taxes may apply to the retail delivery fee One question in need of an answer when the retail delivery fee took effect was whether it was subject to sales tax in home rule cities. Colorado state sales tax doesn’t apply to the fee, but the department understood that local sales tax could apply to the fee in some home rule jurisdictions. We now know more. As of September 23, 2022, nearly 30 home rule jurisdictions have confirmed that the retail delivery is subject to local sales taxes. These include Boulder, Castle Pines, and Sheridan. Some of these jurisdictions are working toward exempting the fee; these include Fort Collins, Greeley, and Littleton.

About 25 home rule jurisdictions have confirmed the retail delivery fee is exempt. These include the city and county of Denver, Loveland, and Vail.

When in doubt, the department advises taxpayers to contact municipalities directly. Contact information for self-collecting jurisdictions can be found in the department’s sales/use tax rates publication, DR 1002. USPS deliveries are subject to the retail delivery fee Yup, the department has decided that retail deliveries of taxable goods delivered by the USPS are subject to the fee if delivered by motor vehicle to a location in the state. The retail delivery fee is not refundable if items are returned Should a customer return an item that was subject to the retail delivery fee, that customer would be eligible for a refund of applicable sales tax. However, the Department of Revenue will not refund or provide a credit for any retail delivery fees collected by the retailer and paid by the customer. Retailers may refund the fee out of pocket. Retailers may be able to claim a credit on overpayment of the fee If a retailer overpaid the fee on a previously filed return, that retailer may be able to claim a credit on their current return against the amount owed. Yet the department is clear: “Credit cannot be claimed for an overpayment on a current period if the retailer filed an amended return for the prior period or the department adjusted the fee for the prior filing period.” The fee applies to applicable deliveries made by third parties If a delivery is subject to the retail delivery fee, the fee applies no matter who owns or operates the vehicle used to deliver the goods: the retailer, a third party, or a shipping company hired by the consumer. Additional details can be found on the Colorado Department of Revenue website.

