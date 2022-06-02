Colorado retail delivery fee complicates winery DTC compliance

Starting July 1, 2022, sales of taxable tangible personal property that are delivered by motor vehicle to a Colorado address are subject to a new $0.27 retail delivery fee. Including wine. Colorado’s new retail delivery fee applies to any retail delivery in the state that’s made by motor vehicle (including common carriers like FedEx and UPS) and contains at least one item of tangible personal property subject to the state sales or use tax. Since sales tax applies to sales of wine, the retail delivery fee applies to direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipments.

Retail delivery fee applies to direct wine shipments

All direct wine shippers that deliver wine by motor vehicle to an address in Colorado, whether based in Colorado or another state, must collect the retail delivery fee. The fee is based on sales transactions. For example, if a customer purchases 12 bottles of wine in one transaction, only one retail delivery fee is due whether the wine is delivered all at once, in one shipment, or in four separate deliveries (e.g., one delivery of three bottles per quarter). Alternatively, if a customer orders six bottles of wine in six different sales transactions, the retail delivery fee would apply to each of the six transactions — even if all bottles ended up being delivered in the same shipment. Sales to wholesalers are not subject to the retail delivery fee.

Retail delivery fee registration and reporting requirements