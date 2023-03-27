Colorado may simplify retail delivery fee requirements

A bill making its way through the Colorado General Assembly could help all businesses, and especially small businesses, comply with the retail delivery fee (RDF) that took effect July 1, 2022.

What is the Colorado retail delivery fee?

The 27-cent retail delivery fee applies to all deliveries containing at least one taxable item that are made by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado. Brick-and-mortar retailers, florists, grocery stores, restaurants, and online sellers and marketplaces are among the businesses subject to the RDF. You can find more specifics in What you need to know about the Colorado retail delivery fee.

Retail delivery fee pros and cons

There are pros and cons to the retail delivery fee, as with most things in life. It benefits the state and causes pain for many, if not most, businesses.

Benefits to the state

The retail delivery fee benefits Colorado in a few ways. First, it helps fund transportation and road projects. As more drivers switch to electric and hybrid vehicles that consume less fuel, the motor vehicle tax revenue that funds these projects is dropping. Colorado’s retail delivery fee is helping to refill the coffers. The RDF could also encourage businesses to bundle shipments whenever possible, rather than make multiple deliveries to fill one order. That may not be popular with consumers who’ve grown accustomed to one-day shipping, and it won’t be possible when products are shipped from different warehouses. But if it can be done, bundling shipments could help cut the number of deliveries in the state, lessening traffic congestion, delivery-related emissions, and wear and tear on the roads.

Of course, the retail delivery fee is based on each sale, not each delivery. A customer who purchases multiple items at one time is subject to only one RDF even if it takes multiple deliveries to fulfill the order. There’s no real incentive for businesses to bundle shipments, but some retailers could move in that direction anyway.

Pain points for businesses

The three biggest bugbears for businesses: Businesses are required to collect the RDF from customers Businesses are required to separately state the fee on invoices/statements The fee is subject to local sales tax in some jurisdictions but not others The first two points go hand in hand. Businesses cannot pay the fee on behalf of customers; by law, they have to collect the fee from customers, and they have to separately state the fee on invoices and statements.

Unfortunately, the software used by many businesses is unable to accommodate the fee. “I have clients that cannot charge this tax,” one commenter told representatives from the Colorado Department of Revenue during a June 2022 information meeting. This was mere days before the RDF went into effect.

Furthermore, the delivery fee’s requirements don’t fit neatly into some invoicing systems. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the issue (February 21, 2023), the chief financial officer of a small Colorado business said his business has to use two different software systems to collect and remit the fee. Some customers have threatened to do business elsewhere, others have sent the company a quarter and two pennies by mail to express their disdain for the fee. “I’m in favor of simplifying what we can simplify for the business,” he said.

The fact that the fee itself is subject to local sales tax in some cities but exempt from local sales tax in others adds to the burden of compliance, as yet another witness testifying before the Senate Finance Committee noted.

As of March 24, 2023, municipalities that tax the retail delivery fee include Englewood, Steamboat Springs, and Winter Park. Cities that exempt the retail delivery fee include Aurora, Denver, and Loveland. That could change, of course. Colorado Springs taxed the retail delivery fee July 1 through October 23, 2022, but provided an exemption for it effective October 24, 2022.

The retail delivery fee is exempt from Colorado’s state sales tax.

Since complying with the 27-cent fee is proving to be a costly hassle for businesses, lawmakers have come up with a plan to reduce the fee’s compliance and financial burden. A separate measure seeking to eliminate the fee altogether failed to garner the necessary support.

Lawmakers may simplify retail delivery fee compliance

Senate Bill 23-143 would strike some of the most challenging requirements from the retail delivery fee law. “The changes being proposed in this legislation acknowledge the role that business plays in tax administration,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Nearly every tax dollar spent by a government was collected or remitted by a business.” The proposed changes: Allow businesses to pay the RDF on behalf of the purchaser

Exempt some small businesses from the tax

Businesses could handle the fee however works best for them

Basically, SB23-143 gives businesses the freedom to choose how to handle the fee. They can continue to collect it from the customer, or they can pay the fee themselves. A business that opts to pay the RDF is: Not required to add the RDF to the price of the retail delivery

to add the RDF to the price of the retail delivery Not required to separately itemize the RDF

to separately itemize the RDF Not required to collect the RDF from the purchaser

to collect the RDF from the purchaser Required to remit the RDF on the date it would be due had it been collected from the purchaser on the date of the retail delivery Should a business opt to pay the fee itself, their customers would not be liable for the RDF and could not seek a refund for any retail delivery fees erroneously paid.



The Colorado Department of Revenue would waive certain processing costs

SB23-143 requires the Colorado Department of Revenue to waive any processing costs for a retailer’s electronic payment of the RDF by automated clearing house (ACH) debit transaction. However, this provision only kicks in if the charges would exceed the amount of RDF revenue being remitted.

Qualifying small businesses would be exempt from the retail delivery fee