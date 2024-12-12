Canada to join in sales tax holiday fun

Sales tax holidays have long been a compliance burden for retailers doing business in the United States. If the Canadian Senate approves a proposed sales tax holiday, retailers doing business in Canada will face similar compliance challenges starting December 14, 2024.

What is the Canada sales tax holiday?

The Government of Canada announced a proposed “tax break for all Canadians” on November 21, 2024. To put more money into the pockets of Canadians, it explained, the government would be introducing legislation to provide for a two-month goods and services tax (GST)/harmonized sales tax (HST) break for groceries and holiday essentials. C-78, the Tax Break for All Canadians Act, was introduced in the House of Commons on November 27, 2024. The House approved the tax relief measure the following day in a 176-151 vote. As of this writing (December 11), the bill is still making its way through the Senate. The clock is ticking. If the sales tax holiday is enacted, and if it takes effect December 14, 2024, retailers will have to scramble to be sales tax compliant. Fortunately, the Government of Canada has already provided some guidance for retailers.

What items are eligible for Canada’s sales tax holiday?

A wide variety of transactions will qualify for the tax break if the Government of Canada enacts the sales tax holiday. Qualifying items include: Food Prepared foods including salads, sandwiches, and pre-made meals Snacks including baked goods, candy, and chips (Many basic groceries are already tax-free)

Beverages Non-alcoholic drinks such as carbonated beverages, juices, smoothies, coffee, and tea Beer and malt beverages Cider, wine, and sake that are 22.9% alcohol by volume (ABV) or less Spirit coolers and premixed alcoholic beverages that are 7% ABV or less

Restaurant food and beverages

Children’s clothing and footwear

Children’s diapers

Children’s car seats

Children’s toys

Jigsaw puzzles (for all ages)

Video game consoles, controllers, and physical video games

Physical books

Printed newspapers

Christmas trees, Hanukkah bushes, and similar decorative trees To be eligible for the tax relief, qualifying items must be both: Paid for in full between December 14, 2024, and February 15, 2025; and

Delivered or made available to the buyer between December 14, 2024, and February 15, 2025 While most sales tax holidays in the U.S. apply only to business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, Canada’s proposed sales tax holiday will apply to qualifying transactions throughout the supply chain, including sales to manufacturers and wholesalers (B2B sales).

What items don’t qualify for the tax break?

Items that don’t qualify for the tax break include: Alcoholic spirits and liqueurs

Cannabis products

Dietary supplements

Pet food

Qualifying food and beverages when sold from a vending machine

Adult clothing and footwear, even if purchased for a child

Adult diapers, even if purchased for a child

Children’s diapers provided as part of a diaper service

Costumes and make-up

Jewelry

Specialized clothing and footwear (e.g., bowling shoes, ski boots, wetsuits)

Collectibles not intended for play or learning, such as collectible dolls or hockey cards

Toys and model sets marketed for adults

Downloadable or online-only games

Certain gaming accessories such as chairs or headsets

Ebooks

Downloadable audio books and electronic audio books

DVDs, CD-ROMs, and Blu-ray disks with textual or visual information

Address books, agendas, calendars, diaries, and similar items for writing on

Holiday decorations that aren’t an actual tree, including Christmas tree decorations

Poinsettia plants

What businesses need to know about Canada’s sales tax holiday

How does tax relief apply to food delivery?

Restaurants and delivery platforms will need to be particularly careful when updating their systems. The zero rate will apply to certain delivery charges but not to others. When a restaurant or other eating establishment bills a customer directly for delivery of a prepared meal, the delivery service qualifies for the zero rate. However, when a meal is ordered through a third-party delivery platform, the delivery is considered a separate transaction. Thus: Charges for the prepared meal are exempt

Charges for delivery by a third party remain taxable

How does tax relief apply to bundled transactions?

Transactions that include both qualifying and nonqualifying items pose a similar compliance challenge for retailers. For example, if a customer orders exempt prepared food along with a taxable whiskey, the seller must not apply GST/HST to the prepared food charge but must collect the applicable GST/HST on the whiskey.

Does tax relief apply to provincial sales taxes (PST)?

The tax relief measure only applies to the GST and the HST, which is a combined provincial and federal tax. It won’t apply to standalone provincial sales taxes (PST) or to the Quebec sales tax (QST) unless provincial governments opt to adopt a provincial sales tax holiday. HST is used in the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Therefore, all eligible sales will be fully tax exempt in these provinces. The following provinces levy a GST and a PST instead of an HST: British Columbia

Manitoba

Quebec (GST and QST)

Saskatchewan See a list of Canadian GST, PST, and QST rates.

How long will the tax relief last?

Canada’s proposed sales tax holiday is set to run December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025. It’s expected to save Canadians (or cost the government) approximately $1.6 billion CAD. The compliance cost to businesses is yet to be determined.

Last-minute sales tax holidays are hard and costly for businesses