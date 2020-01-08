Canadian GST compliance and rates
Canadian GST compliance
The rules surrounding the application of GST in Canada cover a range of areas including:
- Invoice requirements
- Foreign currency treatment and rates
- Which expenses may be recovered against GST liabilities
- Relief for bad debts
- Fines and penalties
Canadian GST returns
Businesses GST registered in Canada must submit periodic GST returns. The frequency depends on the annual turnover of the business:
- Monthly – over CND6 million
- Quarterly – CND1.5 million to CND6 million
- Annually – below CND1.5m
The returns are due by the end of the following calendar month. The annual return should be filed within three months of the year end. Filings are electronic only for any business above CAD1.5m per annum. Any GST or HST is paid by electronic transfer simultaneously to the filing. There is the provision to pay quarterly installments for businesses on Annual Returns.
Canadian GST, PST and QST rates
Canadian Federal GST is charged at 5%. This is combined in most Provinces with the local PST, which are set between 5% and 9%, to create a Harmonised Sales Tax (HST) rate.
Canada GST, PST and QST rates
|Province
|Type
|Rate
|Provincial sales tax
|Federal GST
|Alberta
|GST
|5%
|0%
|5%
|British Columbia
|GST + PST
|12%
|7%
|5%
|Manitoba
|GST + PST
|12%
|7%
|5%
|New Brunswick
|HST
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Newfoundland
|HST
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Northwest Territories
|GST
|5%
|0%
|5%
|Nova Scotia
|HST
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Ontario
|HST
|13%
|8%
|5%
|Prince Edward Island
|HST
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Quebec
|GST + QST
|14.98%
|9.975%
|5%
|Saskatchewan
|GST + PST
|11%
|6%
|5%
|Yukon
|GST
|5%
|0%
|5%
|All
|Zero
|0%
|GST zero rated for exports and associated services; some financial services; food and agriculture; medical goods and services