Canadian GST compliance and rates

Canadian GST compliance

The rules surrounding the application of GST in Canada cover a range of areas including:

  • Invoice requirements
  • Foreign currency treatment and rates
  • Which expenses may be recovered against GST liabilities
  • Relief for bad debts
  • Fines and penalties

Canadian GST returns

Businesses GST registered in Canada must submit periodic GST returns.  The frequency depends on the annual turnover of the business:

  • Monthly – over CND6 million
  • Quarterly – CND1.5 million to CND6 million
  • Annually – below CND1.5m

The returns are due by the end of the following calendar month.  The annual return should be filed within three months of the year end.  Filings are electronic only for any business above CAD1.5m per annum.  Any GST or HST is paid by electronic transfer simultaneously to the filing.  There is the provision to pay quarterly installments for businesses on Annual Returns.

Canadian GST, PST and QST rates


Canadian Federal GST is charged at 5%.  This is combined in most Provinces with the local PST, which are set between 5% and 9%, to create a Harmonised Sales Tax (HST) rate.

Canada GST, PST and QST rates

 
ProvinceTypeRateProvincial sales taxFederal GST
AlbertaGST5%0%5%
British ColumbiaGST + PST12%7%5%
ManitobaGST + PST12%7%5%
New BrunswickHST15%10% 5%
NewfoundlandHST15%10%5%
Northwest TerritoriesGST5%0%5%
Nova ScotiaHST15%10%5%
OntarioHST13%8%5%
Prince Edward IslandHST15%10%5%
QuebecGST + QST14.98%9.975%5%
SaskatchewanGST + PST11%6%5%
YukonGST5%0%5%
AllZero0%GST zero rated for exports and associated services; some financial services; food and agriculture; medical goods and services

Click for free Canadian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

North America

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania