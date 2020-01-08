Canadian GST compliance and rates

Businesses GST registered in Canada must submit periodic GST returns. The frequency depends on the annual turnover of the business:

Monthly – over CND6 million

Quarterly – CND1.5 million to CND6 million

Annually – below CND1.5m

The returns are due by the end of the following calendar month. The annual return should be filed within three months of the year end. Filings are electronic only for any business above CAD1.5m per annum. Any GST or HST is paid by electronic transfer simultaneously to the filing. There is the provision to pay quarterly installments for businesses on Annual Returns.