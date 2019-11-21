The Canadian Province of Saskatchewan imposed its Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on electronic services in January 2019. Saskatchewan PST is currently 6%.

The taxable definition of e-services includes income for foreign providers of: streaming or download media; e-learning; app's; e-books and periodicals; online gaming; dating websites; SaaS services; and membership to online associations.

PST is the local state tax and is charged on taxable supplies with the federal government's Goods and Services Tax, GST. However, Canada is yet to impose GST on e-services. Quebec introduced its provincial sales tax, QST, on e-services at the same date as Saskatchewan.