Remember 2021, when shipping was so costly and spots on container ships were so hard to come by that some large retailers leased or purchased their own containers? Global shipping has improved since then. But it’s still not great.

According to logistics company Freightos, the freight rate in October 2022 was 68% lower than the rate in October 2021, but 170% higher than the pre-pandemic rate in October 2019. In fact, in November 2022, some lane prices were 400% higher than they were before COVID-19.

Crossing oceans is just one step in what remains an arduous supply chain journey. Labor issues at ports may delay docking. There’s also sticker shock at the pump. And shipments could have to navigate trucking logjams in much of Europe, rail backlogs and overcrowded warehouses in the U.S., and postal strikes in the U.K. There will likely be other bumps in the road too.

The takeaway? Though some aspects of international shipping appear to be stabilizing, supply chain challenges aren’t going away any time soon.

Tax compliance is another hurdle businesses selling internationally must jump.