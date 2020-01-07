Canada operates a range of Goods & Services Tax (GST) across the Federal and 13 Provinces. The rules for GST broadly follow the European Union and OECD VAT models.

GST was introduced into Canada in 1991. Federal GST is levied by the Canadian Revenue Agency, and the tax code is contained within the Excise Acts. Although Quebec’s GST is under the control of the local Revenue Quebec. Some Provinces also operate a separate Provincial Sales Tax (PST). This includes British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. These taxes are combined with State GST on taxable sales, with GST calculated on the cost plus PST.

Quebec’s Provincial Tax is known as Quebec Sales Tax (QST).