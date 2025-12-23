Get started
Futureproof your business with Avalara Fiscal

Adapt to changing laws and evolving legislation so you can grow your business without interruption.

Benefits of Avalara Fiscal

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Handle requirements

Access fiscal representation as required within EU member states
Handle requirements

Access fiscal representation as required within EU member states

Become flexible

Adapt your business to emerging e-invoicing legislation
Become flexible

Adapt your business to emerging e-invoicing legislation

Stay updated

Get essential reports in real time to stay on top of your obligations
Stay updated

Get essential reports in real time to stay on top of your obligations

Fiscal representation

When selling into Europe, you may need to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara can take on this responsibility for your business where required and manage your filing obligations with local authorities.

  • Get local language and currency experts to represent your business within the EU
  • Save expending resources and labor by outsourcing
  • Keep growing into new markets without disruption
Speak to us about fiscal representation
Frequently asked questions

A fiscal representative is registered in the same country in which you require a VAT registration, acts as the local representative of your business, and is appointed to manage your filing obligations and deal with local tax authorities on your behalf.

A fiscal representative is only for VAT. They apply for the VAT registration on your behalf and are jointly liable for VAT reporting and payments.

A fiscal representative makes sure your business is fully compliant with local VAT rules, and correctly prepares and submits VAT filings. They maintain accounting records according to local standards, and keep them readily available for inspection by local tax authorities.

Avalara can be your fiscal representative in all EU countries as well as in three non-EU countries where a fiscal representative is required: Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

You need a fiscal representative to begin or continue trading in the country in which it’s a requirement. A fiscal representative will keep you compliant with the rules and legislation of local tax authorities.

You only need a fiscal representative outside of the EU in the three countries where it’s a requirement; these are Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The countries where a fiscal representative is a requirement for non-EU businesses with local EU VAT registrations are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

