A fiscal representative is only for VAT. They apply for the VAT registration on your behalf and are jointly liable for VAT reporting and payments.
A fiscal representative makes sure your business is fully compliant with local VAT rules, and correctly prepares and submits VAT filings. They maintain accounting records according to local standards, and keep them readily available for inspection by local tax authorities.
Avalara can be your fiscal representative in all EU countries as well as in three non-EU countries where a fiscal representative is required: Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
You need a fiscal representative to begin or continue trading in the country in which it’s a requirement. A fiscal representative will keep you compliant with the rules and legislation of local tax authorities.
You only need a fiscal representative outside of the EU in the three countries where it’s a requirement; these are Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
The countries where a fiscal representative is a requirement for non-EU businesses with local EU VAT registrations are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.