You’ve probably seen a Superfund site because there’s one in every state. In fact, most states have far more than one. You’ll find them in the darndest places, like next to beachfront parks.

A Superfund site is an area where hazardous or toxic waste was dumped, left out in the open, or handled improperly in some other way. Sometimes the identity of the party responsible for creating the mess is clear, and in that case, they can be held accountable. More frequently, hazardous sites involve numerous entities and a lot of finger-pointing. When there’s no viable responsible party, cleanup falls to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

If there’s money for the EPA to work with, it’s because of the Superfund — more formally known as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). Established in 1980 but allowed to lapse in 1995, the Superfund was resurrected with a tax on chemicals in 2021. It will receive additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which reinstates a tax on crude oil and petroleum products.

Not everyone is happy the Superfund is back.

OK, no one would say they want toxic sites to flourish, or that putting $21 billion toward cleanup is bad. It’s just that $21 billion can’t be pulled out of the air. To replenish the Superfund: