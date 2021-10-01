It’s getting harder for state legislatures and departments of revenue to ignore bitcoin, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital currency, and NFTs.

Lawmakers in approximately 37 states introduced a wide range of legislation related to cryptocurrency in 2022. Proposals included Arizona SB 1493, to allow government agencies to pay public employees’ salaries in virtual currency upon request; Missouri HB 2672, to exempt virtual currencies from taxation; Oklahoma SB 590, to provide a sales tax exemption for equipment and machinery used in digital asset mining; and Wyoming SF 56, to allow lottery tickets to be purchased with virtual currency.

None of those bills gained much traction, but several bills did become law. These include:

Hawaii SB 2695, to create a blockchain and cryptocurrency task force

Missouri HB 1472, to include blockchain technology in money laundering offenses

Tennessee SB 535, to prohibit local government entities from dealing in blockchain, cryptocurrency, or NFTs without written approval from the state treasurer

Utah SB 182, to establish a framework for the regulation of digital assets

Virginia HB 263, to permit banks in Virginia to provide virtual currency custody services

“All but one of the enacted bills on this list regulate or restrict crypto,” observes Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Is that the direction states will go? Looks like it could be a pattern.”

Perhaps.

Senior Director of North America Tax Content at Avalara David Lingerfelt believes states won’t be able to ignore cryptocurrency as a form of payment for long because sooner or later the reality of the crypto economy will impose itself on states.

“In the short term, there are barriers to cryptocurrency adoption,” Lingerfelt explains. Today, the IRS categorizes cryptocurrency as property and taxpayers incur an income tax loss or gain when they use cryptocurrency as payment for taxes. Eventually, states will have to build processes to convert cryptocurrency to fiat currency, plan for the costs of conversion, and determine how to absorb the costs or pass them on to taxpayers.

Lingerfelt says states moved to digital ACH debit and credit card payments and away from paper checks because they’re faster and cost less to process. “Ultimately, for the same reasons, states will adopt cryptocurrency. State adoption will accelerate when stable coins become mainstream.”

Colorado shows how that can be done.