Colorado simplifies local business licensing requirements for remote retailers

1. What’s changing with local business licenses in Colorado?

SB22-032 changes local business licensing requirements for certain retailers in two ways. First, the legislation prohibits local taxing jurisdictions from collecting a general business license fee from retailers with no physical presence in a local jurisdiction or from retailers with “incidental physical presence” in a local jurisdiction. Second, SB22-032 prohibits local taxing jurisdictions from requiring certain businesses with no physical presence or incidental physical presence to apply for a local business license.

2. When do the local business licensing changes take effect?

Colorado is phasing in its new local business license policies.

No local business license fees as of July 1, 2022

Effective July 1, 2022, local taxing jurisdictions are prohibited from charging a fee for a local general business license for a retailer that: Holds a Colorado state standard retail license



Does not have a physical presence in the local jurisdiction, or has only “incidental physical presence” within the jurisdiction



No need to apply for local business licenses as of July 1, 2023

Starting July 1, 2023, local taxing jurisdictions “shall not require” any retailer holding a state standard retail license to apply for a separate local general business license, provided the retailer has no physical presence or only has incidental physical presence in the jurisdiction. Should the local taxing jurisdiction require such retailers to obtain a local business license, they must automatically issue a general business license to the retailer, at no charge, using information provided by the Colorado Department of Revenue. Local taxing jurisdictions are not required to issue a local general business license to any retailer that previously held a general business license in the jurisdiction and had it revoked. Furthermore, SB22-032 doesn’t prevent local taxing authorities from suspending or revoking a business’s local general business license for violating local codes.

3. What is “incidental physical presence” in a local jurisdiction?

The bill defines “incidental physical presence” as incidental presence of employees, agents, or commissioned salespersons within a local taxing jurisdiction when not otherwise engaged in activities that constitute physical presence in the jurisdiction. A business is considered to have a physical presence in a local jurisdiction (and not an incidental physical presence) if it performs or provides services or sells, leases, rents, delivers, or installs tangible personal property for storage, use, or consumption within the local taxing jurisdiction. This includes: Directly (or indirectly through a subsidiary) maintaining a building, office, salesroom, store, warehouse, or other place of business within the jurisdiction



Sending one or more employees, agents, or commissioned salespersons into the local jurisdiction to solicit business or to assemble, install, repair, service, or assist in the use of its products, or for demonstration or other reasons



Maintaining one or more employees, agents, or commissioned salespersons on duty at a location within the jurisdiction



Owning, leasing, renting, or otherwise exerting control over real or personal property sales within the jurisdiction



Engaging in activities within the taxing jurisdiction that are subject to business, fire, zoning, or other regulations of the local jurisdiction are considered to have a physical presence in the jurisdiction



Being subject to taxable privileges other than the requirement to collect sales tax imposed by the local jurisdiction

The law specifies that incidental presence by employees, agents, or commissioned salespersons within a local taxing jurisdiction does not constitute physical presence so long as the employees, agents, or salespersons are not otherwise engaged in any of the activities listed above.

4. Why is Colorado eliminating local business licenses for remote retailers?

On December 1, 2018, Colorado began requiring businesses with no physical presence in the state (aka, remote businesses) to register then collect and remit sales tax. Prior to that date, a business could only be required to register for Colorado sales tax if the business had a physical presence in the state. The physical presence requirement wasn’t unique to Colorado: No state could require a remote business to register for sales tax until the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). Though physical presence in a state still establishes a sales tax obligation, the Wayfair decision freed states to enact and enforce economic nexus laws that base a sales tax collection requirement on a remote seller’s economic activity in the state.

Economic nexus has made sales tax compliance more challenging for retailers

Economic nexus laws are now in effect in all 45 states with a general, statewide sales tax, plus Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and some local jurisdictions in Alaska. Businesses that sell into more than one state (online, by mail, or by phone) now need to monitor their sales and/or transaction volume in all states; should their sales in a particular state exceed that state’s economic nexus threshold, they’re required to register and comply with all applicable sales tax requirements. Thresholds can be as low as $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in a year. With the advent of economic nexus, sales tax compliance has become more burdensome for retailers selling online into all states. But it’s especially challenging for businesses with economic nexus in Colorado because Colorado is a home-rule state. About 70 local taxing jurisdictions (aka, cities and counties) in Colorado administer their own local sales and use taxes, meaning businesses must register and file sales tax returns with the local taxing authority. Local economic nexus requirements can seriously complicate sales tax compliance for remote sellers. Recognizing this, Colorado has been working to simplify tax compliance for remote sellers. Eliminating local business licensing requirements — or at least making the process of obtaining a local business license less costly and troublesome for remote retailers — is one way Colorado is simplifying compliance for out-of-state businesses.

5. Will Colorado’s new local business licensing requirements simplify compliance for remote businesses?