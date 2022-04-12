Local economic nexus requirements complicate remote sales tax compliance

States won the right to tax remote sales when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned a longstanding physical presence requirement with South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). Today, every state with a sales tax has an economic nexus law requiring out-of-state sellers with a certain volume of sales in the state to register then collect and remit sales tax or other taxes.

Although the Wayfair decision doesn’t address local tax obligations, local taxing jurisdictions in a handful of states now have local economic nexus requirements. These include Chicago, Illinois, many Louisiana parishes, and some jurisdictions in Colorado.

Chicago: Economic nexus for amusement tax and personal property lease transaction tax

In an information bulletin issued January 21, 2021, the Chicago Departments of Finance and Law explain how the home-rule authority allows them to enforce economic nexus at the local level. As of July 1, 2021, some remote retailers may have a requirement to register and file returns with the Chicago Department of Finance — in addition to registering with the Illinois Department of Revenue and remitting sales tax to the state. Like the state of Illinois, Chicago provides safe harbor for businesses selling beneath a certain economic threshold. The state’s threshold is $100,000 or 200 transactions. Chicago’s economic nexus threshold is “$100,000 in revenue from Chicago customers during the most recent consecutive four calendar quarters.” Businesses meeting or exceeding the $100,000 threshold in Chicago must register to collect and remit the following taxes: Chicago’s amusement tax on amusements delivered electronically (e.g., audio or video streaming services and online games)

Chicago’s personal property lease transaction tax on nonpossessory computer leases Safe harbor from Chicago economic nexus is contingent upon a remote vendor having “no other significant contacts with Chicago,” such as a physical presence in Chicago or advertising directed at Chicago consumers. An out-of-state business must register with the Chicago Department of Finance within 60 days of establishing economic nexus with Chicago, and start collecting Chicago taxes within 90 days. Out-of-state vendors must continue collecting and remitting Chicago taxes for at least 12 months, even if their sales drop beneath the Windy City’s $100,000 threshold. According to the information bulletin, “Whether the City has the authority to require a given business to collect its taxes is a combined question of law and fact.” Any business unsure of their tax obligations should reach out to the Chicago Departments of Finance and Law, which are “happy to discuss individual cases with any businesses or its authorized representatives.” Businesses have challenged a local jurisdiction’s right to tax remote sales in the past. Yet even before Wayfair, in Mulligan v. Dunne (1975), the Illinois Supreme Court held that a home-rule unit can require an Illinois seller based outside of its boundaries to collect taxes. “Mulligan recognized that business activity directed at customers within a home-rule jurisdiction is enough to justify imposing a tax collection obligation on a seller.”

Louisiana has a separate registration entity for remote sellers