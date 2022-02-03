Colorado delays sales tax sourcing requirement for small businesses

Small businesses in Colorado must transition to destination sourcing by October 1, 2022 — not February 1, 2022, as previously thought. Governor Jared Polis pushed back the deadline on January 31, 2022, by signing the Sales Tax Destination Sourcing Rules Exception (HB22-1027) into law.

What are sales tax sourcing rules?

Sourcing rules dictate which sales tax rates and rules govern a transaction. There are basically three options: Destination sourcing bases sales tax on the location of the buyer (i.e., where the order is delivered or picked up)

Origin sourcing bases sales tax on the location of the seller (i.e., where an order is taken)

Mixed sourcing uses a combination of destination and origin sourcing rules Most states use destination sourcing for remote sales, which occur when an out-of-state seller has no physical nexus in the state where the consumer is located. Not all remote sellers have an obligation to register for sales tax, but if they do, they typically need to collect and remit the tax rate in effect at the delivery address. Origin sourcing and mixed sourcing usually come into play only when the seller has some sort of physical location in the state where the consumer is located. This can be a brick-and-mortar retail store, an office, a warehouse, or even inventory held in a third-party warehouse. Sales tax compliance is trickiest in states with mixed sourcing rules because some transactions are governed by destination sourcing while others follow origin sourcing rules. Illinois illustrates the complexity perfectly.

A quick look at complex sourcing rules in Illinois

Colorado to complete its transition to destination sourcing by October 1, 2022