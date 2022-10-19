Why sales tax compliance in Louisiana is so difficult for remote sellers

Louisiana’s sales tax registration and reporting requirements are Byzantine, and that’s complicating sales tax compliance for remote sellers.

The Pelican State started taxing remote sales on July 1, 2020, two years after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence requirement in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The Wayfair decision allows states to tax businesses with no physical presence in the state — though physical presence in a state still establishes a sales tax collection obligation. As a result, states can base a sales tax obligation solely on a remote company’s economic activity in the state, or economic nexus.

Under Louisiana’s economic nexus law, a remote seller establishes an obligation to collect Louisiana sales and use tax if it meets or exceeds one of the following economic nexus thresholds in the current or previous calendar year:

More than $100,000 in gross revenue from sales of tangible personal property, electronically transferred property, or services in the state

At least 200 transactions of tangible personal property, electronically transferred property, or services in the state

The $100,000 sales/200 transactions threshold is on par with thresholds in many other states, so that’s not the tricky bit. Where Louisiana rises above other states in terms of complexity is the fact that it requires remote retailers with economic nexus to register and file with every parish (aka, county) where they make sales. Louisiana has 64 parishes.

Sales and use tax in most states is administered by the state tax department, like the Florida Department of Revenue or the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. But since Louisiana is a home-rule state where local governments administer their own local sales and use taxes, remote retailers must register with the Louisiana Department of Revenue plus the tax authorities in parishes where they do business.