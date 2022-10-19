What you need to know about destination and origin sourcing of sales tax

One of the first things you need to determine when making a taxable sale into another jurisdiction is which sales tax rules rule: those in effect where you’re located, those in effect where your customer is located, or a bit of both. The answer comes down to sales tax sourcing. There are basically three options: Destination sourcing

Origin sourcing

Mixed sourcing Destination sourcing rules apply to most sales in most states. Destination sourcing is when the sale is sourced to the location where the customer takes possession of the product or service sold.

Origin sourcing is when the sale is sourced to the seller’s location — either where an order was taken or fulfilled. Pennsylvania is an origin-sourcing state: Local taxes only apply to sales originating within the boundaries of the local tax jurisdiction, so businesses with no physical presence in a local tax jurisdiction aren’t required to collect them. Businesses with a physical presence in Pennsylvania follow origin-sourcing rules.

Several states, including Colorado, New Mexico, and Tennessee, have transitioned from origin sourcing to destination or mixed sourcing (more details below).

Mixed sourcing is when destination sourcing applies to some transactions or taxes, while origin sourcing applies to others. States with mixed sourcing rules include California, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.



Sourcing intrastate vs. interstate sales

An intrastate sale is when a vendor and a customer are located in the same state. When the vendor and customer are in different states, it’s an interstate sale. Some states source interstate and intrastate sales differently. Most states use destination sourcing for both interstate and intrastate sales

Most states now use destination sourcing for interstate sales, so if you have nexus with another state (i.e., an obligation to collect sales and use tax in that state), you likely need to collect the rate in effect at the ship-to address. There are a few exceptions, detailed below. States won the right to tax interstate sales in 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Prior to the Wayfair decision, states could require a business to collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical presence in the state (aka, intrastate sales). Physical presence still establishes a sales tax obligation, but all states with a general sales tax now also have economic nexus laws that enable them to tax remote sales.

Some states have amended sourcing rules for interstate sales since adopting economic nexus. For example, Tennessee switched to destination sourcing for interstate sales on October 1, 2019, a few months after it began enforcing economic nexus. New Mexico began requiring remote internet sellers to pay state and applicable local taxes (based on the destination of the sale) starting July 1, 2021, the same day its economic nexus law took effect.

Illinois began enforcing economic nexus on October 1, 2018, initially requiring remote retailers to collect the state use tax only. As of January 1, 2021, remote retailers must collect state and local retailers’ occupation tax at the rate in effect at the point of delivery (aka, destination sourcing). However, as noted below, Illinois has different sourcing rules for intrastate sales and for out-of-state retailers holding inventory in Illinois.

Most states use destination sourcing for intrastate sales as well. However, origin sourcing or mixed sourcing rules do govern intrastate delivery sales in some states. The tricky states.



States with complex sourcing rules

Sourcing marketplace sales

Some of the most complicated sourcing rules pertain to sales made through a marketplace facilitator (marketplace sales) with inventory in the state. Arizona and Illinois use origin sourcing for marketplace sales fulfilled in the state but destination sourcing for marketplace sales fulfilled in another state. Sourcing rules in Illinois are so complex that the Illinois Department of Revenue created FAQs and this nifty flowchart to help retailers and marketplace facilitators navigate to the proper rule.



How to sidestep complicated sourcing rules

Alabama and Texas both allow remote sellers to collect and remit a single rate for all sales into their respective state. Businesses that opt to use the single rate don’t need to worry about origin or destination sourcing because they use one rate for all sales. However, the single rate usually isn’t available to in-state sellers. Texas doesn’t allow marketplace providers to use the single local use tax rate.



What small businesses need to know about sales tax sourcing