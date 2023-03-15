Who needs to collect district sales and use tax in California

If you’re engaged in business in California, you’re required to register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), collect applicable sales and use tax, remit the tax, and file returns. And you need to ensure you collect and remit local and district sales and use taxes as required, in addition to state sales and use tax. First, it helps to know who’s required to register in the state.

Do you need to register for California sales and use tax?

You need to register for sales and use tax in California if you have nexus with the state, which is simply a connection that creates a tax obligation. Nexus is created when you have a physical presence in California, such as a brick-and-mortar store, employees, or inventory. This includes having a representative acting on your behalf in California for the purpose of making sales, taking orders, installing merchandise, or otherwise establishing or maintaining a market for your products. As of April 1, 2019, nexus can also be created solely through economic activity in California (aka, economic nexus). Like all states with economic nexus — which is all states with a general sales tax — California provides an exception for companies selling beneath a certain threshold. The economic nexus threshold in California is relatively high at $500,000 in total combined sales of tangible personal property in the state (by the retailer and persons related to the retailer) in the preceding or current calendar year. After crossing that threshold and registering with the CDTFA as required, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting all applicable sales and use taxes in the state. There are three different tax levels: state, local, and district.

Local and district sales and use taxes in California

The state sales and use tax rate is 6%. On top of that, there’s a mandatory local sales and use tax (1%) and local transportation tax (0.25%). So, all businesses generally collect a minimum of 7.25%. In addition to the statewide 7.25% sales and use tax, many local districts in California levy one or more district sales and use taxes. For example, the combined rate of sales and use tax in Long Beach is 8.25%: the 7.25% statewide tax plus a 1% district tax. Not every seller is required to collect every district tax.

Who needs to collect district tax in California?

If you’re a remote seller (i.e., no physical presence) and you have economic nexus with California, you’re liable for applicable district use tax on all sales into California. The district tax rate is determined by the delivery address. Once you’ve determined you have economic nexus and an obligation to collect, this is fairly straightforward. If you have a physical presence in California and you make sales from a place of business in California for on-site pickup or for delivery within that district, you’re liable for district sales tax on those sales. Here, the district tax rate is determined by the location of the place of business or delivery. Yet if you have a physical presence in one or more districts in California from which you make sales for delivery into different districts, whether you’re liable for district tax in those districts depends on the following factors: Are you engaged in business in the district? This includes but isn’t limited to: Having a permanent or temporary physical place of business in the district

Having a representative, agent, or independent contractor operate in the district on your behalf

Owning or leasing tangible merchandise in the district (e.g., a computer server)

Making deliveries in your own vehicles

Having inventory stored in the district Do your statewide sales in California exceed the $500,000 economic nexus threshold? Here’s where it gets complicated. As with remote sellers, you’re required to collect district taxes throughout the state only if your statewide sales in California exceed the $500,000 economic nexus threshold. If you sell beneath the threshold today, you’re not liable for district tax today. If you cross the threshold tomorrow, you likely need to start collecting all applicable district taxes tomorrow and keep doing so through the end of the calendar year, at least. If you sell below the $500,000 threshold, you’re only responsible for collecting district taxes in districts where you have a physical presence. But remember, this includes delivering products in your own vehicles. It also includes having inventory in the district, like inventory stored in a fulfillment center that may be owned and operated by a third party.