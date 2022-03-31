Tax at the convenience store: an inconvenient reality

So complex is the situation that the Department of Revenue for Washington state prepared a comprehensive guide for convenience store owners to help clarify the tax rules that apply exclusively to them.

There are few activities as convenient as stocking up on road trip snacks, beverages, lottery tickets, and myriad other items while you fill up the tank. But all that convenience comes at a cost for the people who manage a store’s many business licenses, permits, and taxability rules and rates on everything that lines its shelves. From a tax standpoint, you can almost view a convenience store as multiple stores packed into the same space.

Convenience stores must adhere to some of the most complex tax rules in the retail sector simply because of the diverse items they sell. Consider the following: Selling a frozen burrito often requires a different business license and is charged a different tax rate than selling a burrito fresh from the hot case. That’s just one scenario from a complex web of tax rules that varies from state to state.

Typical convenience store products and services that may require dedicated business licenses or permits, and are subject to varying rates and taxability rules:

Frozen food

Packaged food

Prepared food

Soda and candy

Fruits and vegetables

Over-the-counter medication

Alcoholic beverages

Lottery tickets

Tobacco and vape products

Propane

Live bait

Automotive repair, servicing, or detailing

Money distribution centers (ATMs)

Not only do states apply sales tax rules based on the status of the food as it’s sold — hot, cold, prepared, frozen, or packaged — some even make tax conditional to whether utensils are handed out with the purchase.

“There are so many strange tax laws,” says Lisa Dodson, who manages the price book for Yesway. “For example, in Iowa, a candy bar that contains flour is non-taxable, but one without flour is taxable. We can’t have those kinds of complexities slowing our growth or creating unnecessary compliance risks such as penalties, fines, or customer dissatisfaction.”

For the single-store operator, these tax rules might seem tenable, but for a business manager that owns and manages multiple stores in various locations, the complexity grows exponentially. Just one new store can produce 1,000 to 10,000 new SKUs on top of the local motley rules and regulations.