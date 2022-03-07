Flush states may exempt food from sales tax

Update November 18, 2022: To learn how the efforts described below panned out, read Three states slash sales tax on food in 2022. Most states started 2022 with budget surpluses, and now legislatures need to figure out what to do with the extra cash. While certain federal stimulus funds come with restrictions, much of the excess state tax revenue can be put wherever lawmakers think best. There are many options. Infrastructure can be modernized, reserves replenished, and schools funded. Money can be put toward healthcare and housing, workforce development, and more. States can provide tax relief for residents. To that end, several states are looking to eliminate or reduce the sales tax on food. Food for home consumption (aka, groceries) is already exempt, or taxed at a reduced rate, in most states. Calls to exempt food in the states where it’s taxed aren’t new, but 2022 could be the year they reach fruition.

States where food is subject to sales tax

Three states tax food at the full rate: Alabama, Mississippi, and South Dakota. Four states tax food at the full rate but offset the tax with credits or rebates for qualifying taxpayers: Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Six states tax food at a reduced rate: Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia. The remaining 37 states and the District of Columbia exempt most food for home consumption from state sales and use tax, though local taxes apply in some states (e.g., Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina). Note that different tax rules may apply to certain products, such as candy and soft drinks. Some states treat these items as food and tax or exempt them accordingly. Some consider them to be different from food, and tax them when other food is exempt or tax them at a higher rate. In some states, special rates and rules also apply to food sold through vending machines.

States looking to exempt food from sales tax

States looking to exempt restaurant food