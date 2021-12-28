How to register a business: a guide for small businesses

The type of company you operate can impact your business registration and tax requirements.

A sole proprietorship is typically the simplest form of business. It’s run by a single person and doesn’t require separate tax filings. However, all business liabilities, losses, and profits are directly associated with the individual’s personal assets.



A limited liability company (LLC) must operate under a business name rather than an individual’s name. LLCs enjoy some of the simplicity of sole proprietorships with added protections.

A general partnership is a legal relationship between two or more people to do trade or business. Partnerships equally manage the business, contribute resources, and share profits and losses.



A corporation is a legal entity that operates separately from its owners. A C corporation is recognized as a separate taxpaying entity and generally takes the same deductions as a sole proprietorship when figuring its taxable income. An S corporation is a corporation that elects to pass corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits through to their shareholders for federal tax purposes.



There are benefits to registering your business even when it’s not strictly necessary. Registering your business makes it a distinct legal entity, which can provide personal liability protection. There may also be legal and tax benefits to registering your business.

And of course, you may need to register your small business; you cannot legally operate certain types of businesses without registering. If you’re not sure, the state-specific business license and permit requirements page at avalara.com is a great place to begin your research. You can also contact government entities such as the office of your secretary of state, your county assessor, and/or your city government.

