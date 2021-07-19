California is the most populous state in America and one of the biggest headaches for business owners who need to obtain a business license. There are more food establishment permits issued in the state than there are people living in most U.S. territories.

A California business license is standard in The Golden State, but it may only be the beginning. In addition to navigating the requirements for how to get a business license in California, a Qualified Purchasers Tax is also required for many businesses, especially if their gross profits exceed $100,000. The unique requirements may vary from one location to another and it often takes time to unwind the complex rules.

This may be especially true of independent contractors. They have additional challenges since nearly every city in the state requires contractor licenses for anybody performing work within their city limits. This is true for nearly every type of contract work, regardless of complexity. The takeaway is simple; do your research with a company that understands the intricacies of California business licenses.