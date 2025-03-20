Eric Feigenbaum
Manager, Business Development – Business Licenses
Eric Feigenbaum has been focused on business licensing product strategy for almost 10 years and began working at Avalara when his previous company, Business Licenses, LLC, was acquired. He’s had roles in product development, strategy, and operations. Currently, he handles business development and sales support for Business Licenses. Avalara License Management, Avalara License Guidance, and Avalara License Preparation are his primary areas of expertise. Eric has a degree in business from the University of Washington and has lived and worked in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Bali. He is looking forward to traveling with his family again.