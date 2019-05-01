Even the best organized, most-efficient businesses struggle with the burden of business licenses. These licenses can involve nearly every aspect of running a business, from the distribution and storage of goods to construction, one-time-use permits, professional certifications, and even allowing employees to work from home. Add in the complexity of navigating these requirements at the local, state, and federal levels, and business license workflows can quickly become unmanageable if you lack a strong framework.



Building and maintaining a strong business license framework can seem daunting for most businesses. Ask any business that has dealt with the consequences of noncompliance, and you’ll quickly find that establishing the necessary workflows for business licenses is time well spent in the long run. In this on-demand webinar, Avalara Manager of Business Development Eric Feigenbaum goes over best practices for creating a business license compliance framework that will keep your business efficient and in good standing.



We’ll cover:

Avalara’s 6-step process for a new business license framework

How to deal with annual licensing rule fluctuations

Where to look for any licenses you may need

Potential outcomes for noncompliance

Determining how to choose software for workflow management

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.