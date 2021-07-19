Florida requires nearly every business that operates within The Sunshine State to obtain a tax registration on the state level. On the local level, most townships also require businesses to obtain a business tax receipt. Putting the pieces together can be a convoluted process. It's best to be ready early on.

Florida, with a population of 21,000,000, is one of the largest states in America and home to many growing businesses. Most of these businesses are required to obtain more than one Florida business license and/or permit to operate. This is true for retailers, educators, restaurants, and more.

Some industries face additional quandaries. Contractors, for example, have to choose early on whether or not to pursue a state certification for their business or a county registration. It's a meaningful distinction that has repercussions down the road for working throughout the state or keeping their business local.