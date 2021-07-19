Washington is home to many businesses and nearly all of them are required to obtain at least one business license on both the state and local levels.

However, even obtaining a local business license in WA may be harder than it at first appears. Washington is among the very few states that allow business owners to apply for local business licenses on the state level (with an additional fee). This means that about 20-30 cities essentially outsource the processing of their business licenses in WA to the state.

Determining whether or not your particular municipality is among them is the first step toward determining whether or not you’re going to have a smooth process obtaining your business licenses in The Evergreen State.