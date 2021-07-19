Congratulations on opening your new business or growing your existing business in the state of Illinois. This should be an exciting time for you, but it’s important to get a business license – and quite possibly more than one – in order to operate your business legally in The Prairie State, home to over 12 million potential customers.

Unfortunately, we wouldn’t call that easy. The state of Illinois may be ranked #2 among states where businesses are being created the fastest (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), but it is nevertheless a challenge for new business owners. That is especially true in the city of Chicago which, like many urban centers, has strict business license rules and a difficult application process to follow. Indeed, the rules for obtaining a business license in Illinois can appear arbitrary even to seasoned business license experts.

For example, vehicular towing companies have different business license requirements depending on whether they tow for voluntary customers after a breakdown or involuntary customers who were caught trespassing. Moreover, these businesses must obtain a business license from the state if they operate in 5 specific counties. If they operate in neighboring counties, just one license at the Illinois state level will suffice.

Even alcohol licenses are a unique challenge in the state of Illinois. Bar, restaurant, and pub owners typically need to apply for their liquor licenses at the local county level. This is unusual given that most states regulate their alcohol licenses from the state capital.