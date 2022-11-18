Three states slash sales tax on food in 2022

At least six states entered 2022 with an eye toward cutting or eliminating sales taxes on food. Three succeeded: Kansas, Illinois, and Virginia.

Kansas will gradually reduce the state sales and use tax on food as follows:

From 6.5% to 4% effective January 1, 2023

From 4% to 2% effective January 1, 2024

From 2% to 0% (fully exempt) effective January 1, 2025

Bottled water, candy, dietary supplements, soft drinks, and food sold through vending machines, all of which are considered “food and food ingredients” for Kansas sales tax purposes, qualify for the exemption. However, the exemption doesn’t extend to local sales and use taxes.

The state’s food sales tax credit will sunset at the end of tax year 2024.