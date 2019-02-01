The Illinois (IL) state sales tax rate is currently 6.25%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Illinois include home rule, non-home rule, water commission, mass transit, park district, business district, county public safety, public facilities or transportation, and county school facility tax. In addition, local government units may impose taxes or fees that the department does not collect.

Businesses selling tangible personal property at retail are required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Effective January 1, 2020, marketplace facilitators are required to collect tax on sales made by or on behalf of their third-party sellers in Illinois if, in the preceding 12-month period, cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property or taxable services to purchasers in Illinois by the marketplace facilitator and its marketplace sellers are $100,000 or more; or the marketplace facilitator and sellers cumulatively enter into 200 or more separate transactions for the sale of tangible personal property or taxable services into Illinois.