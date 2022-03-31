March 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Back taxes happen.

If you ever established nexus with a state but failed to register or collect and remit sales as required, you could owe the state back taxes. Learn more.

Can you smell this exemption coming?

The rental or sale of detection dogs could soon be exempt from Alabama sales tax. Learn more.

Ch-ch-ch-changes.

Though April tends to be known for income tax, it’s also one of the busiest months for sales tax rate changes. Learn more.

Every minute counts.

Small businesses spend approximately 131 hours and nearly $12,000 per month to manually manage sales and use tax compliance — and that’s getting even harder to do in an increasingly digital world. Learn more.

Every penny counts.

With groceries getting more expensive, some states are looking to reduce sales taxes on food for home consumption. Learn more.

It must be real if you can pay taxes with it.

Colorado isn’t the first state to say it will accept cryptocurrency tax payments, but it could be the first state to make such a policy stick. Learn more.

It was nice while it lasted.

Certain sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been exempt from tax in Virginia since March 11, 2021. Not anymore. Learn more.

One state, many sales tax rates.

Most states with a general sales tax allow local governments and special jurisdictions to impose local sales taxes. Learn more.

Sales tax compliance is an art.

The gig economy helps keep the wheels on the bus of the U.S. economy, but that doesn’t mean independent contractors catch a break when it comes to sales tax compliance. Learn more.

The pitfalls of convenience.

Because they sell so many different types of products in one place, convenience stores are convenient for customers. For the people who own and operate them, however, they’re anything but. Learn more.

You use it, you owe tax on it.

If your business has ever purchased taxable goods tax free, you could owe use tax. Learn more.