Battle against Maryland digital advertising tax continues as first payments come due

Though Maryland is still fighting for the right to enforce its contentious tax on digital advertising gross revenues, the Maryland Comptroller is moving ahead with plans to collect the tax. The digital advertising gross revenues tax took effect January 1, 2022, and the first payments are due April 15, 2022. The nation’s first tax on digital advertising gross revenues is facing legal challenges from numerous entities in two lawsuits (so far): one in federal court and one in state court. Plaintiffs in both cases allege the tax violates the Commerce Clause, the Due Process Clause, and the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA). Additionally, the federal case alleges prohibiting businesses from passing on the cost of the tax violates the Commerce Clause and the First Amendment. The issues will be settled in federal court unless there is an appeal. On March 4, 2022, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland decided the tax was a legitimate tax with an available and adequate state court remedy which preclude jurisdiction under the Federal Tax Injunction Act to hear a challenge to Maryland’s Digital Ad Tax Act (DATA, or DAT) but agreed to hear a challenge to an anti-pass-through provision. The case is Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, et al., v. Peter Franchot, et al. (Civil Action No. 21-cv-00410-LKG). In the state case, Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court denied the state’s motion to dismiss on all counts except one during a hearing held March 14, 2022 (Comcast v. Comptroller). This allows the lawsuit to proceed. The case is Comcast of California Maryland Pennsylvania Virginia West Virginia LLC, et al. vs. Comptroller of the Treasury of Maryland (C-02-CV-21-000509).

What is the digital advertising tax?

The Digital Ad Tax Act taxes annual gross revenues derived from digital advertising services in Maryland by businesses with at least $100 million in global annual gross revenues. The tax rate ranges from 2.5% to 10% depending on the global annual gross revenues of the business. Digital advertising services are defined as “advertisement services on a digital interface, including advertisements in the form of banner advertising, search engine advertising, interstitial advertising, and other comparable advertising services.” However, advertising services on digital interfaces owned or operated by a broadcast entity or news media entity are not subject to the tax. Affected businesses cannot directly pass on the cost of the digital advertising tax to a purchaser of digital advertising services.

