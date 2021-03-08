2021: The year of the digital advertising tax?

As Maryland prepares to enforce the first digital advertising tax in the nation, Massachusetts and several other states are pursuing digital advertising taxes of their own.

At least four different digital advertising tax bills have been introduced in Massachusetts.

House Docket 3210 would tax annual gross revenues derived from digital advertising services in the commonwealth (i.e., ads appearing on a device known or reasonably presumed to be used in Massachusetts, or when the Internet Protocol address indicates the device is in Massachusetts).

“Digital advertising services” means “advertising services on a digital interface,” and includes banner advertising; search engine advertising; interstitial advertising; promoted, boosted, or sponsored content; and other comparable advertising services. “Digital interface” is defined as any type of software a user can access, including a website or part of a website, or an application or part of an application.

The digital advertising tax would apply to a person (aka, an entity) with annual gross revenues derived from digital advertising services in the commonwealth of at least $100,000, at the following tax rates:

5% of the assessable base for a person with annual gross revenues of $50,000,000 through $100,000,000

10% of the assessable base for a person with annual gross revenues of $100,000,001 through $200,000,000

15% of the assessable base for a person with annual gross revenues exceeding $200,000,001

The tax would take effect January 1, 2022.

House Docket 3601 would create a 5% excise tax on the sale of digital advertising services within the commonwealth. It would apply to persons with more than $25 million in annual revenue from digital advertising services in Massachusetts (i.e., when the ads are “received on a user’s device having an IP address located within the commonwealth”).

Revenue generated by the tax would help finance the Local Newspaper Trust Fund. No effective date was provided in the initial version of the bill.

House Docket 3522 would tax online advertising. As of this writing, the draft is still being finalized by House Counsel.

Finally, House Docket 3558 would establish a special commission to study the effects of a tax on digital advertising displayed in Massachusetts by companies generating over $100 million annually in global revenue. By February 15, 2022, the commission would present a final report that includes: