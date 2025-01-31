It can be hard to discern what’s bluster and what will become actual U.S. trade policy, but the February 1 tariffs seem to be a go. Here’s what we know as of now.

When asked whether any products would be exempt from the tariffs, Leavitt didn’t have an answer. “But those tariffs will be for public consumption in about 24 hours, tomorrow,” she said, “so you can read them then.”

On January 31, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that, starting February 1, 2025, President Donald Trump is implementing 25% tariffs on Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada, and a 10% tariff on China “for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country.”

25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico

The 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico could apply to all products imported into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, or not. President Trump has suggested he may exempt crude oil imports, but Leavitt could neither confirm nor deny that claim.

Trump first announced the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico in November via social media, according to Ernst & Young. Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly said the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports will take effect on February 1, 2025 — but his administration provided no additional details. As of January 31, the official policy has yet to be released.

Today, most products traded between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are free from tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which President Trump spearheaded during his first term in office. Tomorrow they may not be, though USMCA tariffs aren’t scheduled for a joint review until July 1, 2026.

Canada and Mexico are large U.S. trading partners, so the tariffs will have a big impact. Top U.S. imports from Canada include cars, delivery trucks, motor vehicle parts, and refined petroleum, as well as lumber. Top U.S. imports from Mexico include cars and trucks, car parts, computers, crude oil, medical instruments, phones, and televisions. Mexico is also the largest single source of U.S. horticultural imports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

10% tariff on Chinese imports

Leavitt also confirmed that there will be 10% import tariffs on China. Theses have been dubbed the fentanyl tariffs because, as Leavitt noted in her press conference, they’re “for the illegal fentanyl” entering the country. It’s unclear at this point whether any Chinese imports will be excluded from the 10% tariff.

Trump has floated even higher tariffs on China in relation to the sale of TikTok, but he seems to have backed away from any such plans for now.

Other tariffs

In addition to Canada, China, and Mexico, President Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on imports from Columbia, Denmark, and the EU. Steel and aluminum tariffs and new tariffs on chips, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and “things that we need for our military things” are all on the docket.

“Tariffs,” he told the House Republicans on January 27, 2025, is the “most beautiful word in the dictionary.”

We know from the first Trump Administration that more tariffs are likely — and likely to change on a dime. The first Trump trade war gave us whiplash, and we’ve had a taste of that already this term with the proposed then discarded 25% emergency tariffs on Colombia imports (and Colombia’s proposed and discarded retaliatory tariffs).

We also know changing tariff policies will challenge businesses that import affected goods into the United States. Companies exporting goods into countries with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports will also face new hurdles.

Developing a proactive cross-border trade strategy and tax compliance plan is the best way for businesses to prepare for whatever new tariffs the future holds.