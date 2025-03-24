Avalara experts break down key global trade issues and their business implications in our ongoing webinar series.
Avalara experts share insights on trade tax and tariff compliance.
Avalara experts break down key changes to U.S.-Canada trade regulations and discuss upcoming restrictions on postal shipments to the U.S. tied to the end of the de minimis exemption on August 29.
In this on-demand session, we discuss the latest updates to steel and aluminum tariffs and preparing for the end of the U.S. de minimis exemption
August 1 marked major trade and tariff shifts, including new trade deals, tariff letters, and the announcement of the end of the de minimis exemption for all U.S. imports.
Our experts review key trade and tariff changes ahead of the August 1 deadline, including initial tariff letters, transshipment updates, and increased copper and pharmaceutical tariffs.
We review the latest tariff updates announced on July 9. We’ll provide insights into the countries that received tariff letters from the U.S. and explore how businesses are responding to recent changes in tariffs and de minimis thresholds as they prepare for Q3.
Our experts review the tariff updates from the July 9th reciprocal tariff reinstatement, including an update on country-specific trade deals, newly proposed tariffs, and how de minimis is impacted by the One Big Beautiful Bill.
Watch our experts unpack upcoming July 9 tariff shifts, China’s de minimis change, and CBP crackdowns—plus how to protect your supply chain with smarter sourcing and automated HS codes.
We’re joined by our partner, Steve Norris from Logicbroker, for a timely discussion on how tariffs are impacting consumer shopping and business buying.
We review how tariffs have impacted the U.S. trade deficit. Plus, we discuss how proposed tariffs on rare earth materials could cause delays and cost increases for major electronic and automotive goods.
Court rulings on President Trump’s tariffs rule the headlines this week. We break down what this means for current and future tariffs, and how it remains important to stay proactive.
We review President Trump’s newest tariff proposal on iPhones made overseas. Plus, a fresh look at how businesses are reacting to the tariff uncertainty.
We review what tariffs are still in place and how businesses can continue to brace for uncertainty. Plus, we look at recently published CBP Trade Statistics.
As businesses continue to react to the end of de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong, we review deal between the U.S. and China to cancel or suspend various tariffs for 90 days, bringing some reprieve to businesses.
With the end of de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong in effect, we review the global trade impacts, including how Amazon sellers are preparing for Prime Day 2025.
We review how ecommerce retailers are raising prices to account for higher tariffs. Plus, we look at what tariffs are still in place and look ahead to May 2, when de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong will end.
We cover DHL's suspension of high-value B2C deliveries in the U.S. due to tariff confusion. Plus, we look ahead to May 2, when de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong will end.
President Trump suspends his proposed tariffs for 90 days as the stock market plunges. The Avalara team reviews what tariffs are still in place and how businesses can continue to brace for uncertainty.
We review the five proactive steps to building a resilient supply chain strategy after tariffs on approximately 60 countries went into effect.
We discuss President Trump’s April 2 press conference where he announced significant tariff reform, including a 10% universal tariff on all imports and higher rates on approximately 60 countries.
Businesses prepare for Liberation Day, as coined by President Trump, where he’s expected to announce sweeping tariffs on key trading partners.
The Avalara team reviews the latest tariff news including a 25% tariff on countries that buy oil or gas from Venezuela.
Trump confirms steel and aluminum tariffs will proceed as planned, with no exemptions. We look ahead to the April 2 tariff deadline and the potential impact of these tariffs on the beverage alcohol industry.
The growing trade war intensifies with retaliatory tariffs announced by Canada. Businesses express growing concern over the unpredictability of U.S. tariff policies.
The Avalara team discusses sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China effective March 4 and their impact on businesses and global trade.
We recap the latest on global trade policy, including the looming tariffs on Canada and Mexico, retaliatory measures, and growing concerns over economic impacts.
Avalara experts kick off the webinar series by recapping the Trump administration’s proposed tariff legislation and offering insights into potential impacts.
Canada is responding to new U.S. tariffs with retaliatory tariffs. American products are also being pulled off shelves. Here’s what you need to know about the U.S.-Canada trade war.
President Trump is imposing new tariffs on China and working to eliminate China’s duty-free de minimis exemption. Learn how to prepare for tariff changes.
Duty-free, low-value shipments are inundating U.S. customs. Could changes to the de minimis exemption help stem the flow of illegal imports?