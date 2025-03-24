Get started
On-demand webinars

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Aug 26, 2025

Avalara experts break down key changes to U.S.-Canada trade regulations and discuss upcoming restrictions on postal shipments to the U.S. tied to the end of the de minimis exemption on August 29.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Aug 19, 2025

In this on-demand session, we discuss the latest updates to steel and aluminum tariffs and preparing for the end of the U.S. de minimis exemption

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Aug 07, 2025

August 1 marked major trade and tariff shifts, including new trade deals, tariff letters, and the announcement of the end of the de minimis exemption for all U.S. imports.  

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jul 29, 2025

Our experts review key trade and tariff changes ahead of the August 1 deadline, including initial tariff letters, transshipment updates, and increased copper and pharmaceutical tariffs.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jul 15, 2025

We review the latest tariff updates announced on July 9. We’ll provide insights into the countries that received tariff letters from the U.S. and explore how businesses are responding to recent changes in tariffs and de minimis thresholds as they prepare for Q3.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jul 10, 2025

Our experts review the tariff updates from the July 9th reciprocal tariff reinstatement, including an update on country-specific trade deals, newly proposed tariffs, and how de minimis is impacted by the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jun 24, 2025

Watch our experts unpack upcoming July 9 tariff shifts, China’s de minimis change, and CBP crackdowns—plus how to protect your supply chain with smarter sourcing and automated HS codes.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jun 17, 2025

We’re joined by our partner, Steve Norris from Logicbroker, for a timely discussion on how tariffs are impacting consumer shopping and business buying.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jun 10, 2025

We review how tariffs have impacted the U.S. trade deficit. Plus, we discuss how proposed tariffs on rare earth materials could cause delays and cost increases for major electronic and automotive goods.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Jun 03, 2025

Court rulings on President Trump’s tariffs rule the headlines this week. We break down what this means for current and future tariffs, and how it remains important to stay proactive.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

May 29, 2025

We review President Trump’s newest tariff proposal on iPhones made overseas. Plus, a fresh look at how businesses are reacting to the tariff uncertainty.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

May 20, 2025

We review what tariffs are still in place and how businesses can continue to brace for uncertainty. Plus, we look at recently published CBP Trade Statistics.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

May 13, 2025

As businesses continue to react to the end of de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong, we review deal between the U.S. and China to cancel or suspend various tariffs for 90 days, bringing some reprieve to businesses.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

May 06, 2025

With the end of de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong in effect, we review the global trade impacts, including how Amazon sellers are preparing for Prime Day 2025. 

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Apr 29, 2025

We review how ecommerce retailers are raising prices to account for higher tariffs. Plus, we look at what tariffs are still in place and look ahead to May 2, when de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong will end.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Apr 22, 2025

We cover DHL's suspension of high-value B2C deliveries in the U.S. due to tariff confusion. Plus, we look ahead to May 2, when de minimis exemptions for China and Hong Kong will end.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Apr 15, 2025

President Trump suspends his proposed tariffs for 90 days as the stock market plunges. The Avalara team reviews what tariffs are still in place and how businesses can continue to brace for uncertainty.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Apr 08, 2025

We review the five proactive steps to building a resilient supply chain strategy after tariffs on approximately 60 countries went into effect.

Trade and Tariff: Special Edition

Apr 03, 2025

We discuss President Trump’s April 2 press conference where he announced significant tariff reform, including a 10% universal tariff on all imports and higher rates on approximately 60 countries.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Apr 01, 2025

Businesses prepare for Liberation Day, as coined by President Trump, where he’s expected to announce sweeping tariffs on key trading partners.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Mar 25, 2025

The Avalara team reviews the latest tariff news including a 25% tariff on countries that buy oil or gas from Venezuela.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Mar 18, 2025

Trump confirms steel and aluminum tariffs will proceed as planned, with no exemptions. We look ahead to the April 2 tariff deadline and the potential impact of these tariffs on the beverage alcohol industry.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Mar 11, 2025

The growing trade war intensifies with retaliatory tariffs announced by Canada. Businesses express growing concern over the unpredictability of U.S. tariff policies.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Mar 04, 2025

The Avalara team discusses sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China effective March 4 and their impact on businesses and global trade.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Feb 25, 2025

We recap the latest on global trade policy, including the looming tariffs on Canada and Mexico, retaliatory measures, and growing concerns over economic impacts.

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Feb 18, 2025

Avalara experts kick off the webinar series by recapping the Trump administration’s proposed tariff legislation and offering insights into potential impacts.
