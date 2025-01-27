The global tariff landscape changed dramatically after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs in February 2026. In this session, Avalara experts break down the shift to Section 122 tariffs, refund litigation developments, and new global de minimis rules affecting cross-border ecommerce.

We cover:

What the February 21, 2026 Supreme Court decision means after ruling that IEEPA does not authorize presidential tariffs

When tariff collections stopped (February 24, 2026) and what happens to duties collected earlier

Why over 300,000 importers and millions of entries may be involved in refund proceedings

What Section 122 tariffs are and how the 150-day bridge authority works

Why the EU is eliminating the €150 de minimis threshold and introducing parcel duties

How companies like Ford and Deere are managing billions in tariff exposure

How importers can respond now with strategies like duty drawback and compliance automation

Register for an upcoming webinar in the biweekly series.