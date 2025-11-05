While the clock on 1099 season starts ticking January 1, Form 1099 compliance requires organization and attention to detail throughout the year. Here are the main responsibilities to keep in mind.

Collecting W-9s from contractors

The first step in 1099 compliance is requesting a W-9 form from every nonemployee payee — long before you start preparing 1099 forms. This contractor tax form provides the vendor’s taxpayer identification number (TIN), which you’ll need to prepare the 1099. Having a process in place for collecting and storing W-9s is key to smooth operation when 1099 season starts. Without it, you may find yourself tracking down vendors at the last minute and risking errors and penalties.

Tracking payments throughout the year

Throughout the year, maintain accurate records of all payments to contractors and vendors so you’ll be able to easily retrieve them when it comes time to file your 1099s. Using specialized software can simplify this process, ensuring you know exactly who was paid, how much, and for what purpose by year-end.

Preparing and filing 1099 forms

When it’s time to start filing, make sure you’re using the right 1099 form. The IRS categorizes nonwage income into more than 20 types — each with its own 1099 form — but small businesses commonly use the 1099-NEC for nonemployee payments or the 1099-MISC form, which is for miscellaneous types of payments such as rent, royalties, or legal fees.

IRS 1099 forms can be prepared manually or electronically. Electronic versions are faster to file, more secure, and help avoid mailing delays. Tax software solutions often offer easy e-filing for 1099 forms.

Meeting IRS deadlines

It’s crucial to understand the key deadlines for the type of 1099 form you’re required to file. The January 31 deadline for 1099-NEC filing applies to both reporting to the IRS and issuing recipient copies to payees. However, deadlines for other 1099 forms may vary for filing with the IRS, sending information to payees, and electronic vs. paper filing.

Ensuring accuracy and compliance

Accuracy is essential to avoid problems with the IRS or state tax authorities. Mistakes such as TIN mismatches or incorrect amounts may seem small, but they can lead to big hassles.