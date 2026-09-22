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INTRODUCING AVALARA AVIATOR

Meet your new 24/7 tax and compliance workforce

Avalara Aviator is the agent hub that brings purpose-built AI agents into your tax workflows, providing you with audit-defensible accuracy and proactive compliance while you stay in control.
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THE AGENT HUB

Meet Avi and the team of specialized agents

The team of specialized agents is built to manage multistep workflows where tax and compliance work happens. They proactively monitor compliance activity, make recommendations, and flag potential issues, while giving you complete control and visibility. 


They combine the speed of AI with the knowledge of a seasoned tax expert, backed by 20+ years of regulatory expertise.
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Avi (orchestrating agent)

Assigns work to lead agents, proactively flags risks, and keeps humans in control of critical approvals
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Transactions agent

Automates precise tax calculations, explains line-item determinations, and verifies transaction data in real time
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Returns agent

Prepares, reconciles, and files tax returns automatically across thousands of jurisdictions
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Research agent

Delivers conversational tax research backed by verified statutory citations and jurisdictional analysis
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Certificates agent

Verifies exemption certificates, tax IDs, and registration status in real time to reduce exposure 

AVALARA AVIATOR

Purpose-built AI agents in your tax and compliance workflows

Discover how Avalara Aviator brings agentic tax and compliance into your workflows, providing you with audit-defensible accuracy while you stay in control.
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WHAT YOU GAIN

Agentic compliance built for confidence, capacity, and control

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Agents execute complex tax and compliance work around the clock

Specialized AI agents proactively plan, research, validate, and manage multistep workflows at all hours. Your team expands operational capacity to focus on business growth without adding head count.

You get:

  • Around-the-clock compliance workflows running seamlessly from research to filing
  • On-demand, plain language assistance to resolve compliance tasks anytime
  • Real-time calculation analysis and audit-ready reasoning
  • Reduced filing preparation time from days to hours
AI agents find risk before issues arise

Agents continuously monitor transactions, detect anomalies, and fix errors before you file.

You get:

  • Automatic economic nexus tracking before you cross state thresholds
  • Automated certificate checks flagging missing coverage before filing deadlines
  • Pre-filing variance reconciliation that resolves return discrepancies before submission 
  • Real-time workflow alerts surfacing compliance risks before errors spread
  • Human-in-the-loop approval gates for all critical tasks
Agents provide expert-backed, highly accurate data you can trust

Successful audit defense requires verifiable accuracy and source-backed data.

You get:

  • Direct tax code citations backing every calculation and decision
  • Defensible audit trails recreating exact rules used in transactions
  • Transparent labels separating statutory calculations from AI-generated insights
  • Built-in human approval gates ensuring complete filing control
Aviator brings tax and compliance directly into the systems your teams use every day

Embed Agentic Tax and Compliance™ directly into your ERP, billing, ecommerce systems, email platforms, and copilots. Connect any platform in days with continuous monitoring, zero IT backlog, and no costly integration projects.

You get:

  • One-time connections that automatically scale across your entire enterprise 
  • In-app notifications and actions without switching systems 
  • Ability to set up and configure Avi to interact with your business applications

SCALE AND PROOF

Reliable tax and compliance
that scales with your business

54B+

transactions processed in a year
6.6M+

tax returns filed in 2025 with 99.95% accuracy
200,000+

customers across all industries and business sizes
30,000+

tax jurisdictions across 190+ countries

WHY AVIATOR

Aviator stands apart.

Alternative

Limitations

Aviator advantages

General-purpose AI

Unverified answers, zero audit trails, and high penalty exposure during audits

Audit-defensible accuracy: Verified tax intelligence backed by 20+ years of regulatory data and statutory citations

Legacy tax software

Rigid, siloed tools requiring heavy manual reconciliations and ongoing IT maintenance

Connected automation: Specialized agents coordinating researching, calculating, and filing directly inside your daily tools

New entrants 

Lack enterprise scale, multiproduct depth, and verified regulatory backing

Enterprise provenance: Built on 20+ years of compliance expertise and billions of calculations for real-world audit defense

Outsourced filers and “guarantees”

Manual human teams with strict liability caps, capacity limits, and fragmented audit trails

Continuous precision: Automated transaction-level accuracy, complete data lineage, and dedicated expert support

Traditional iPaaS and custom builds

Multimonth projects requiring specialized engineering, heavy consulting costs, and IT backlog

Rapid deployment: Custom connections built and deployed in days with zero disruption to your current tech stack

BUILT FOR EVERY BUSINESS

Built for your specific compliance journey

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New to tax automation

Many tax technology providers automate basic calculations but fail to scale alongside growing business complexity. They lack proactive insights and lock teams into manual, error-prone workflows. Without real-time visibility into expanding nexus obligations and accurate transaction data, compliance turns into a constant resource drain fraught with exposure. Meanwhile, general-purpose AI tools generate plausible answers without the audit-ready certainty or statutory citations required for tax filings.

Backed by 20+ years of compliance expertise, Aviator provides the speed of modern AI on a foundation you can defend.

Current Avalara customers

Your Avalara products already handle the heavy, deterministic work of calculation, filing, and certificate management. But your team still spends critical hours on the research, reconciliation, and exception handling between those systems.

Aviator coordinates specialized AI agents across your existing workflows to automate the connective tissue of compliance — removing manual gaps, saving time querying data, and responding to audits while keeping you in full control.

Technology and systems integration partners

Embed agentic compliance capabilities directly into ERP, ecommerce, and billing platforms to establish the foundation for modern AI-powered tax and compliance operations. Partners can use Avalara’s agentic integration functionality to deliver intelligent, autonomous workflows to their customers within their own platform ecosystems.

CUSTOMERS

Hear what businesses
using Aviator have to say

FAQ

Aviator works today with Avalara AvaTax, Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable, Avalara Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM), and Avalara Tax Research. More products are being added on an ongoing basis.

Unlike generic LLMs or ungrounded AI startups, Aviator relies on Avalara’s proprietary deterministic tax engine. Generative AI is strictly used for orchestration, unstructured document extraction, and statutory synthesis, with 100% of outputs mapped to verified tax laws and confidence-scored before data is presented.

No. Aviator is designed for governed autonomy and keeps you in control at critical stages. While background agents automate research, reconciliation, and data validation, critical actions such as return submissions, rule overrides, exemption approvals, and other high-liability actions require explicit human sign-off.

Newer tools typically focus on automated billing for narrow tech stacks, and lack enterprise ERP connectivity, global tax depth, and a proven audit defense track record. Aviator pairs the speed of agentic AI with enterprise-grade scale: 1,400+ signed partner integrations and 20+ years of battle-tested regulatory intelligence.

Aviator generates an immutable provenance audit log for every transaction and filing. You can reconstruct the exact statutory rules, jurisdictional rates, and exemption validity active at the millisecond the transaction occurred, giving your team absolute confidence responding to audits.

There’s nothing extra to set up. Aviator launches directly inside the Avalara Portal experience you already use, working with the products and subscriptions you already have: no new integration, agreement, or opt-in required. Existing customers are automatically granted access at their next AvaTax or Returns renewal following General Availability.

If you’re a new customer, Aviator comes standard as part of your Avalara experience — once your account and products are up and running, Aviator is available automatically, with no separate setup or configuration step required on your end.
Ready to experience Avalara Aviator?

Discover the agent hub that does the compliance work for you.
Get started
See how it works