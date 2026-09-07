AI-powered tax code classification, backed by trusted tax content
- Bulk import through CSV, Excel, or API
- No per-item research cycle
- Recommended code for each SKU
- Confidence score for each code
- Bulk acceptance for high-confidence results
- Role-based approval workflows that fit your team structure
- Escalation to Avalara experts without leaving the platform
- One record whether the code came from AI, your team, or Avalara experts
- Export classifications through file output or API
- Use classifications in Avalara or non-Avalara systems
- Preserve the decision record for audit review
Businesses with frequent catalog updates
Teams expanding into new states or marketplaces
Intelligent Tax Classification is a unified, AI-powered platform for classifying product catalogs to tax and compliance codes. It brings spreadsheets, portals, and manual handoffs into one governed workflow.
No. Intelligent Tax Classification is available standalone so teams can classify product catalogs and export results to Avalara or non-Avalara systems.
Intelligent Tax Classification supports Avalara tax codes across all 50 U.S. states at launch. HS codes, UNSPSC, and ECCN are on the road map, so teams can expand into additional classification needs from the same platform later.
The Intelligent Tax Classification AI engine is trained on 3 billion+ items across 8,000+ brands and grounded in the same tax data that powers the Avalara tax engine. Each recommendation includes a confidence score and plain-language explanation, giving teams the context to review, accept, adjust, or escalate.
Yes. Intelligent Tax Classification works with systems that can consume a REST API or standard file export, including SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Shopify, BigCommerce, and QuickBooks. Classifications are portable to downstream systems, including non-Avalara tax engines.
You can route some or all of your catalog to Avalara managed services experts from the same platform. Use self-service, an automated API, managed services, or a mix of delivery modes as your needs change.