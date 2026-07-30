Automate sales tax calculation and returns filing across the states where you do business.
$79
state/month
$799
state/year (15% annual savings)
WHAT’S INCLUDED
- Avalara AvaTax with AvaTax Exemptions for exemption management
- Avalara Managed Returns — filing, remittance, and notice management
- Compliance support and audit readiness
- Business system integrations (ERP, ecommerce, accounting)
- Nexus monitoring across all 50 states
LIMITED INTEGRATIONS
Everything in the Core Compliance plan plus free state-funded services in up to 25 states for qualified sellers.
$69
state/month
$699
state/year (15% annual savings)
WHAT’S INCLUDED
- Everything in Core Compliance package
- SST program enrollment
- State-sponsored registration in participating SST states
- Tax calculation in SST states — state-funded for qualifying sellers
- Returns filing and remittance in participating states — states cover the cost
- Avalara-backed liability for calculation errors in participating SST states
- Audit support — audit inquiries handled by Avalara on your behalf
- Single registration ID across all participating SST states
LIMITED INTEGRATIONS
A tailored solution for businesses with larger-scale, multi-entity needs, or advanced requirements.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
- A solution configured to your specific business scope and compliance needs
- Advanced compliance support for complex tax scenarios
- Multi-entity management and consolidated reporting
- Customized services and workflow configuration
- Dedicated compliance guidance and support
ALL INTEGRATIONS
Custom plans are flexible and include integration with the systems your business uses. Avalara has 1,400+ signed partner integrations.
SST EXPLAINED
WHY AVALARA?
Avalara uses volume-based pricing designed to scale with your business. The products and services you select, the number of states and jurisdictions where you collect and remit tax, your transaction volume, and your integration footprint all factor into your plan cost. Through Avalara’s SST program, qualifying sellers may be covered by state funding for certain services, in up to 25 states, potentially at no cost to you.
Avalara products are built for businesses of virtually any size, at every stage — from emerging online sellers just crossing economic nexus thresholds, to midsize businesses with multistate footprints, to global enterprises managing compliance across multiple entities and countries. That’s why our pricing model scales with your growth rather than locking you into a fixed tier.
Avalara pricing typically varies based on:
- Products and services purchased
- Number of business applications integrated with the solution
- Volume of transactions processed per month
- Number of states and/or jurisdictions where sales tax is collected and remitted
- Enrollment in the SST program, which may reduce or eliminate cost for qualifying sellers in up to 25 states
Yes. Avalara offers set pricing for select services. Avalara License Guidance is available for as low as $119, and Avalara Sales Tax Registration is $403 per location. The Core Compliance and Core Compliance + SST Services plans start at published per-year pricing. Talk to an expert for a full quote based on your specific business profile.
Yes. Avalara serves customers from 75+ countries and supports value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax (GST), e-invoicing, cross-border duties, and tariff classification across 190+ markets. International sellers — including those with no U.S. physical presence — may also qualify for SST services in participating states. Contact our team to discuss your global compliance footprint.
Avalara has 1,400+ signed partner integrations and connects to business systems through its prebuilt integrations — including leading ERPs (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics), ecommerce platforms (Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce), accounting software (QuickBooks, Sage), and payment platforms (Stripe). For custom or proprietary systems, Avalara’s flexible API connects tax calculation and compliance workflows without requiring a re-platform. The Custom plan includes full access to all signed partner integrations.
Yes. Avalara offers a range of support options depending on your plan and products. Core Compliance and Core Compliance + SST Services plans include access to compliance support and notice management. Custom plans include dedicated compliance staff and advanced support tiers. Visit our support page or talk to a specialist to learn what’s included with your plan.
Managed Returns is Avalara’s filing service. Avalara prepares your sales tax returns, files them with each state, and remits the tax on your behalf — so you never have to log into a state portal. It also includes notice management, so when a state sends you a letter, Avalara helps you handle it. With the Aviator workflow experience, your team gets a guided, AI-powered interface inside the Avalara Portal that helps bring in data from multiple systems, normalizes and validates inputs, and surfaces exceptions for review — giving you greater visibility and control before you file. For SST customers, returns in participating states are often covered at no cost to qualifying sellers.
SST is a state-run program — established in 1999 — designed to simplify sales and use tax collection for companies selling into multiple states. Avalara is one of just five CSPs recognized by the SST Governing Board, meaning participating states pay Avalara directly to provide qualifying sellers with tax calculation, filing, remittance, and exemption certificate services — often at no additional cost to you. Learn more about the SST program here.
For many businesses, Core Compliance + SST Services is the right choice, as it offers the most features at the lowest cost. Our solution experts can help guide you and make the appropriate recommendation based on your business needs.
The following systems are supported:
Amazon | BigCommerce | DualEntry | eBay | Etsy | Miva | QuickBooks Desktop | QuickBooks Online | Sage 50 | Shopify | Shopify Marketplace Connect | Stripe | TikTok | Walmart | WooCommerce
The Custom plan offers all of the features of Core Compliance and Core Compliance + SST Services in addition to integration with any of our 1,400+ signed partner integrations and several other advanced features. If your business system isn’t covered by a prebuilt integration, Avalara offers flexible API options that can connect tax calculation and compliance workflows to custom or proprietary applications. Our team can help determine the best approach based on your business requirements and technical environment.
Custom is designed for businesses with more complex compliance needs, such as multiple entities, nonstandard filing scenarios, high transaction volumes, or specialized industry requirements. If you have a large exempt customer base, advanced reporting needs, or require dedicated compliance staff assigned to your account, our sales team will build a plan specifically for your situation. An Avalara representative can help you decide if this option is right for you.
Yes. Many businesses start with Core Compliance and add SST Services once they confirm their eligibility — or they upgrade to Custom as they grow into new markets or more complex compliance needs. Avalara is designed to grow with you, so you never have to re-platform as your business scales.
Nexus monitoring helps you track where your business may have sales tax obligations based on economic and other business activities. As your sales grow, Avalara monitors your transaction activity and alerts you when you may be approaching nexus thresholds in new states, helping you identify potential registration requirements before they become compliance risks.
SST is priced lower for eligible customers because the economics are different in participating SST states for qualifying volunteer sellers. States compensate Avalara directly as a CSP for covered SST compliance services, including calculation, filing, remittance, and exemption certificate management. That state funding changes the cost model, which is why the SST path is available at a lower price point for businesses that qualify.
Most remote sellers, including ecommerce companies, marketplaces, manufacturers, and B2B businesses may qualify if they sell into SST-participating states without a significant physical presence. To qualify as a volunteer seller, your business must meet all of the following criteria during the 12-month period preceding registration in each state:
- No fixed place of business in the state for more than 30 days
- Less than $50,000 in property in the state
- Less than $50,000 in payroll in the state
- Less than 25% of total property or total payroll in the state
International companies selling into the U.S. without a U.S. physical location can also qualify. Already registered in a participating state? You can still convert to SST. Talk to an expert to confirm your eligibility.
Not necessarily. Economic nexus by itself does not disqualify a business from SST volunteer participation. The eligibility criteria focus on physical presence, payroll, and property, not transaction volume or economic thresholds. We still need to review your state-by-state footprint across those specific factors to confirm eligibility. Talk to an expert and we’ll walk through your qualification profile.
No. State-funded services apply only to SST-eligible transactions in participating states and only for qualifying volunteer sellers. If you operate in non-SST states, or in SST states where you don’t meet the volunteer seller criteria, standard AvaTax and Managed Returns pricing applies. Our team will be clear about exactly what’s covered, and what isn’t, for your specific footprint.
Yes, in qualifying jurisdictions. As your CSP, Avalara takes on liability for calculation errors in participating SST states. This means that if a mistake occurs in a covered SST state, responsibility shifts from your business to Avalara. This is one of the most significant protections that comes with the Core Compliance + SST Services plan and is unique to Avalara’s status as an SST-recognized CSP.
The following states participate (including Pennsylvania through an analogous state program): Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Talk to an expert to see which ones are relevant to your business.
Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enroll in the program using Avalara AvaTax.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not impact your SST qualifications.
Yes. Even though a nonparticipating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.
Yes. Many businesses start with Core Compliance and add SST Services once they confirm their eligibility — or they upgrade to Custom as they grow into new markets or more complex compliance needs. Avalara is designed to grow with you, so you never have to re-platform as your business scales.