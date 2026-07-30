Managed Returns is Avalara’s filing service. Avalara prepares your sales tax returns, files them with each state, and remits the tax on your behalf — so you never have to log into a state portal. It also includes notice management, so when a state sends you a letter, Avalara helps you handle it. With the Aviator workflow experience, your team gets a guided, AI-powered interface inside the Avalara Portal that helps bring in data from multiple systems, normalizes and validates inputs, and surfaces exceptions for review — giving you greater visibility and control before you file. For SST customers, returns in participating states are often covered at no cost to qualifying sellers.