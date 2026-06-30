Supported systems include:
Amazon, BigCommerce, DualEntry, eBay, ETSY, Miva, Rillet, Shopify, Stripe, Tabs, QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and WooCommerce
Do you qualify for SST?
Most remote sellers with economic nexus in SST states may qualify for state-funded services. You may be eligible if your business:
- Sells into SST-participating states without a significant physical presence
- Has less than $50,000 in payroll or property in an SST state
- Operates in ecommerce, retail, manufacturing, marketplaces, or B2B
- Is already registered in an SST state (you can convert to SST)
- Is an international company selling into the U.S. with no physical location in SST-participating states
Not sure if you qualify? A solution expert will walk through your state-by-state footprint with you after you submit the form.
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