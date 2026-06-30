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Complete sales tax coverage with SST, one simple plan 
$699 per state, per year 

 

Fill out this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution expert about the Core compliance + SST bundle — everything in Core compliance plus Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) benefits, including free state-funded services in up to 25 participating states for qualifying sellers. 

 

Supported systems include:

 

Amazon, BigCommerce, DualEntry, eBay, ETSY, Miva, Rillet, Shopify, Stripe, Tabs, QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and WooCommerce

 

Do you qualify for SST?

 

Most remote sellers with economic nexus in SST states may qualify for state-funded services. You may be eligible if your business:

 

  • Sells into SST-participating states without a significant physical presence 
  • Has less than $50,000 in payroll or property in an SST state 
  • Operates in ecommerce, retail, manufacturing, marketplaces, or B2B 
  • Is already registered in an SST state (you can convert to SST) 
  • Is an international company selling into the U.S. with no physical location in SST-participating states 

 

Not sure if you qualify? A solution expert will walk through your state-by-state footprint with you after you submit the form.

 

Connect now — we're excited to speak with you.

 

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